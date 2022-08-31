Joey Meneses is taking full advantage of his opportunity with the Nats

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Washington Nationals called up Joey Meneses on Aug. 2 to replace the shipped-out Josh Bell, he was a 30-year-old fill-in getting his first crack at the major leagues at last. Almost a month later, he is a regular contributor for the last-place Nationals. The first baseman, who has played plenty of outfield with Washington, finished Tuesday’s 10-6 loss to Oakland 3 for 5 (with three doubles in his first three-at bats) to go with two RBI. He raised his batting average to .348 in 89 at-bats while breaking some records along the way.

Meneses has 31 hits; that’s the most by a rookie in his first 23 games in Nationals history. On Tuesday, he became the first rookie in team history to double three times in a game. He even made a leaping catch near the warning track to end the top of the ninth inning.

“He’s going out there and playing with a lot of energy and playing with a lot of confidence,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “This is his opportunity and he’s taken full advantage of it and, for me, that’s great to see.”

When the Nationals took the field Tuesday night, four of their starting nine weren’t with the team at the start of the month: Meneses, first baseman Luke Voit, shortstop CJ Abrams and third baseman Ildemaro Vargas. But the Juan Soto trade created opportunities for each of those players.

After joining the Nationals from San Diego, Voit has assumed the veteran leader’s role on a young team. Abrams, a fellow former Padre, will get his first licks at being an everyday shortstop. Vargas outplayed Maikel Franco, leading to the latter’s release last week. And Meneses has been the team’s best hitter.

Meneses’s steady hitting has kept him in Martinez’s lineup even after Voit became his everyday first baseman. In the field, Meneses made the transition to right field after not playing it much in Class AAA this year. Martinez said he has been surprised by how well Meneses has played out there; Meneses joked after Tuesday’s game that he has shocked himself, too.

Meneses’s advanced stats, albeit in a small sample size, aren’t bad, either: He’s barreling the ball 11.9 percent of the time. (The MLB average is 6.7 percent.) His percentage of hard-hit balls — those struck with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher — is 44.8 percent; the average is 35.8 percent.

Meneses’s numbers probably will fall as teams scout his swing, get more data and pitch to his weaknesses. He’s seeing fastballs almost 60 percent of the time, and he’s hitting .340 against them. He’s hitting a respectable .261 against breaking balls — which he sees about 32 percent of the time. But Meneses credits his experience for helping him have a smooth adjustment.

“I’m very proud of the fact that, in a way of saying it, I didn’t throw in the towel,” he said through an interpreter Tuesday night. “I’m out here giving my full effort and just trying to give the most I can to show the team that I belong here and can help the team in any way possible to win these games.”

For the Nationals, who are well out of the playoff picture, the two months after the trade deadline are little more than an audition for next season. By the time the Nationals are a contender again, Meneses probably won’t be around. But as they crawl toward the finish line this year, he has been one of the few positives.

“That’s also something that I can’t control,” Meneses said of coming back next year. “Those aren’t the decisions I’m going to make. All I can do is show them what I’m capable of doing and performing the way I can. And hopefully I stay up here for many years.”

