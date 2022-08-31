Jon Gruden says he hopes to coach again despite ‘shameful’ emails

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than a year after he resigned as Las Vegas Raiders coach amid the revelation of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails he sent, Jon Gruden called his behavior “shameful” and said he hopes to get “another shot” at coaching. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gruden, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has alleged in a lawsuit against the NFL that it was out to “publicly sabotage” his career, addressed the emails publicly for the first time Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas. The NFL has denied Gruden’s accusations.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot.”

Gruden resigned Oct. 11 after his emails over the course of roughly seven years were revealed amid an NFL investigation into workplace conditions with the Washington NFL team. Gruden, who worked for ESPN at the time, was exchanging messages with Bruce Allen, Washington’s team president at the time. Allen was fired in December 2019.

Advertisement

A 2011 email by Gruden used racist language to denigrate DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, and was condemned by the NFL. Gruden apologized at the time and said he is not a racist.

But emails filled with racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language were uncovered in the NFL’s review of over 650,000 messages connected to Washington and were revealed in a Wall Street Journal article Oct. 8. Gruden coached the Raiders that weekend, but an Oct. 11 story in the New York Times contained additional messages, and Gruden, who had signed a 10-year contract worth a reported $100 million to leave ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and return to the Raiders in 2018, resigned that night.

Gruden grew emotional Tuesday when he was warmly received in Little Rock.

“I get choked up, you know, because there’s a lot of misunderstanding out there right now,” he said. “What you read, what you hear, what you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job. I don’t even want to watch the channel anymore because I don’t believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch. But I think we’ve got to get back to reality.”

Gruden had mixed results in his second go-round as Raiders coach, going 22-31 overall. After he resigned, interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to a 7-5 record and a 10-7 finish last year that secured a playoff berth. After the Raiders lost a first-round game to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock were replaced with Josh McDaniels, the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator, and Dave Ziegler.

On Tuesday, the Raiders released tackle Alex Leatherwood a year after he was the 17th overall pick by Gruden and Mayock in the 2021 draft. Their tenure was marked by questionable picks, and Leatherwood is the third first-round pick to not last two years on the roster. Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette, 2020 first-round picks, were released last season because of off-the-field incidents.

GiftOutline Gift Article