Commanders shuffle roster on defense; safety Kam Curl deals with an injury

After the Washington Commanders prioritized offense on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, they spent Wednesday fortifying their defense — with one major potential concern. Starting safety Kam Curl, who missed practice Tuesday, returned with his right arm in a sling and what looked like a cast on his hand or wrist. When asked what Curl’s injury is, Coach Ron Rivera pointed out that the NFL does not obligate teams to begin providing injury reports until next week.

When asked whether Curl would be available for Week 1 against Jacksonville on Sept. 11, Rivera reiterated, “Wednesday, you guys will get the medical report.”

S Kam Curl out here with his right arm in a sling. It looks like he has a cast on his wrist/arm as well. pic.twitter.com/ZgzoCbVK7M — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 31, 2022

Washington’s front office spent the day remaking the defensive depth. It claimed two young cornerbacks (Tariq Castro-Fields from San Francisco and Rachad Wildgoose from the New York Jets) off waivers and brought back two veteran corners (Danny Johnson and Corn Elder) for spots on the practice squad. The Commanders also brought back linebacker Jon Bostic, who played for Washington from 2019 to 2021, and released linebackers David Mayo and De’Jon Harris.

In all, Washington signed 15 players to the practice squad and placed tight end Curtis Hodges on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the first four games.

Washington’s roster now stands at 26 players on offense, 24 on defense and three on special teams — the same as last season. This team is young — 28 players have three or fewer years of experience — but improved in some key areas, such as at quarterback and on the offensive and defensive lines. This is the roster Rivera is betting on ahead of his crucial third season.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “This is a young group of guys with some veteran guys in the right spot that could help lead them. … This can lead to good things.”

Still, the most important development of the day was Curl’s status. If he has suffered a serious injury, it would be a big loss. He is one of the team’s most important defenders; in the base defense, he plays safety, and in the big nickel subpackage, he drops down to the slot, highlighting his intelligence and versatility. Since Washington drafted him in the seventh round in 2020, he has missed just one game — amid the team-wide coronavirus outbreak in December.

If Curl misses the season opener, Week 1 would provide an immediate test of the new depth in the defensive backfield. Washington could replace Curl with a combination of young players who spent training camp with the team, such as safeties Darrick Forrest and Percy Butler, but it also could use the two new cornerbacks it just acquired.

Under Rivera, Washington had not submitted a post-cut waiver claim until it added Wildgoose and Castro-Fields on Wednesday.

General Manager Martin Mayhew described the two as somewhat contrasting players. Wildgoose, 22, is smaller, at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, and spent last season with Buffalo and the Jets. The 2021 sixth-round pick can play inside and outside, and Mayhew said he has more skills in man-to-man coverage.

Mayhew seemed more excited about Castro-Fields. He said the rookie, whom San Francisco drafted in the sixth round, has “huge upside.” Castro-Fields is 23 with a bigger frame (6-1, 197) and blazing speed, as shown by his 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

“Size, speed, athleticism, very high ceiling,” Mayhew said. “Really good football IQ. Learns ball really well. Played 46 games at Penn State. Five-year player, played a ton of football. So we’re excited by having him.”

Subtly, Washington seemed to maneuver cut day to give itself more flexibility, following a general strategy Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian captured in a recent article for football website 33rd Team. In the story, Polian described the challenge of deciding what to do with injured players and the initial 53-man roster.

If a team places a promising injured player on injured reserve before the final cut, it loses him for the season. If a team cuts that player, it could lose him on waivers. So, Polian wrote, he often gambled by keeping an injured young player and cutting a veteran backup, whom other teams were less likely to claim. Veterans have more expensive contracts, and if they’re on the roster in Week 1, those contracts become fully guaranteed for the season.

On Tuesday, Washington kept a young, injured player on the initial 53-man roster (Hodges, the tight end) and cut two veterans (cornerbacks Elder and Johnson). The next day, the Commanders put Hodges on IR and signed Elder and Johnson to the practice squad. Now, Washington still has all three players, and if it promotes either cornerback to the active roster after Week 1, his salary is not guaranteed for the season.

“We like it,” Rivera said of his team’s depth at defensive back. “We got to get those young guys up to speed, but we like the guys that we have.”

