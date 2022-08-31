Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to reduced marijuana charge

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets pleaded guilty Wednesday to an amended misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana stemming from a traffic stop in May in Kentucky.
Police say they pulled over Harrell’s rented 2020 Honda Pilot, according to Madison County court records obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal and Charlotte Observer. Trooper Jesse Owens stated in the report that he noticed an “odor of marijuana” and, he wrote, Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”
Upon searching the vehicle, police said they found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat.
Initially, Harrell was charged with trafficking marijuana, a class D felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison for first-time offenders in Kentucky and carries a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.