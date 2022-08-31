Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to reduced marijuana charge

The plea in the Richmond, Ky., court carries a 30-day conditional charge probated for 12 months, according to Lexington’s NBC affiliate. That would require him to serve 30 days in jail if he is in any legal trouble while on probation for the next 12 months.

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets pleaded guilty Wednesday to an amended misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana stemming from a traffic stop in May in Kentucky.

Police say they pulled over Harrell’s rented 2020 Honda Pilot, according to Madison County court records obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal and Charlotte Observer. Trooper Jesse Owens stated in the report that he noticed an “odor of marijuana” and, he wrote, Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”