CJ Abrams gives a hint of his potential and the Nats handle Athletics

The bottom of the fifth inning in the Nationals’ 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics ended with four runs coming across for the home team. But the production started with CJ Abrams, the 21-year old shortstop who continued to offer a peek at his potential. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Abrams started the inning by working a full count and earning his first walk since the trade deadline deal brought him to Washington on Aug. 2. Then he showed off his speed, advancing from first to third without breaking stride on an error by Athletics second baseman Jonah Bride.

Abrams scored the team’s first run when Josh Palacios followed with a single that also moved Ildemaro Vargas to third. The Nationals (44-86) jumped ahead when Luis García notched an RBI single. Two batter later, Luke Voit’s two-run homer pushed the lead to 4-1.

Abrams picked up the first extra-base hit of his Nationals career in the following inning — a two-out double. Vargas doubled to drive him in and cap the scoring. Abrams ended with night 1-for-3 and scoring two runs — doubling his total since arriving from San Diego.

The Nationals acquired Abrams as part of the package for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The belief is that the 21-year-old’s defense is ahead of his offense. After a short stay in the minors, Abrams was recalled Aug. 15 to be the team’s everyday shortstop, While there are still strides to be made at the plate — he is hitting just .149 (7 for 47) with three RBI — Wednesday offered a glimpse of hope.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez cautioned when Abrams made hisd debut that the rookie has a propensity to chase pitches — and his 13 strikeouts since arriving buttress that assertion. But Martinez also said he wanted to see Abrams at the top of the Nationals lineup before the end of the season. Ideally, the Nationals view Abrams as a leadoff hitter who can hit for contact — with power potentially in the future — and steal bases to get in scoring position for the middle of the lineup.

Martinez’s lineup Wednesday had him batting seventh, where he’s hit for most of his brief tenure in Washington. Still, his presence on the base paths set the table for Washington’s offense — something the Nationals will be hoping to see more of in September.

How good was Aníbal Sánchez against the Athletics? Very good. Over seven innings, he allowed three hits and one run on a solo homer to Dermis García in the second. Over his past three starts, Sánchez has allowed just two runs and has lowered his ERA from 7.20 to 5.05.

Who will start the series finale? Paolo Espino will start Thursday on regular rest since the team had an off day Monday. Cade Cavalli was scheduled to make his second major league start in the series finale until Martinez announced on Tuesday that the team was shutting Cavalli down for two weeks with right shoulder inflammation.

Cavalli was officially placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday afternoon and Cory Abbott was recalled from Class AAA Rochester. Abbott was an option to start Thursday, but Martinez saved him in case he needed him in relief in Wednesday’s game.

What did Cavalli have to say about his injury? Cavalli said he woke up Saturday morning after his start with “abnormal soreness” in his shoulder. He hadn’t experienced that sensation before, but figured it would go away. The soreness lingered when Cavalli threw later that day, so Cavalli told team doctors.

Cavalli didn’t feel any discomfort during his start and said he has no regrets about how he pitched Friday. He’s going to use these next few weeks to continue to work out while traveling with the team and attending pitcher meetings.

“I’m not going to be shutting it down completely,” Cavalli said. “We got something to work forward to. There’s still some season left and that’s where my head’s at. I want to get back. I want to go compete again this year for this club. So that’s where my head’s at and I’m very positive.”

Who will join the Nationals when rosters expand Thursday? Catcher Tres Barrera will take one of the two roster spots when the team can go from 26 players to 28. Martinez said Barrera’s presence will allow the team more flexibility with the lineups — using Riley Adams or Keibert Ruiz as a designated hitter and giving Ruiz more off days behind the plate.

Martinez said the team hadn’t made a decision on who would fill the final spot. It will likely be a pitcher since a team can carry up to 14 after Sept. 1 and the team currently has 13.

