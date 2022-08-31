Live updates Serena Williams faces Anett Kontaveit in U.S. Open second round

If this U.S. Open is Serena Williams’s last star turn, as she intimated in a recent essay in Vogue, explaining why she is “evolving away from tennis” as she approaches her 41st birthday, it will be a fitting bookend.
Williams won the first of her Open-era record 23 majors here at age 17.
Though reared in Compton, Calif., where her father and mother taught her and sister Venus to play on hardscrabble public courts amid a backdrop of gang violence, Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world’s biggest tennis venue, has always brought out an extra dimension in this born fighter and born entertainer.