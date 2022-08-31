Live updates Serena Williams faces Anett Kontaveit in U.S. Open second round

NEW YORK — The occasion was so loaded with emotion that it joined with the heat rising from the hard court and made the very air around Serena Williams seem heavy. It was all so much: the ceremonial entrance, the blazing stadium lights and the weighty tributes to the all-time great made her seem prematurely a monument rather than a person. She was still a player in full motion trying to win a first-round match. Just one match. There was the not-ridiculous hope that if Williams could do that, if she could fight her way past this round of the U.S. Open, it might be the start of a great ending.