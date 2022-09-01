Sports Betting College football best bets include Notre Dame as a serious underdog New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is going into his first game as a significant underdog at Ohio State. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

With no games to go on, Week 1 of the college football season presents something of a challenge for handicappers, as we’re forced to consider things such as returning production, a metric made all the more difficult to suss out thanks to the transfer portal. But pick we must, and hopefully we can all get off on the right foot.

This column will give out four picks per week: the game of the week, a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

All spreads were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com unless noted. All times Eastern.

The game of the week

No. 5 Notre Dame (+17) at No. 2 Ohio State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The Fighting Irish have been dismal in road games against elite competition, going 0-10 in their last 10 games away from home against top-10 teams and losing those games by an average of 16.4 points. But this is a lot of points to lay against a Notre Dame team that brings back a whole lot of talent, particularly on the offensive line and nearly all of the defense (nine of the 12 players who had 400-plus snaps are back for a defense that ranked 15th nationally in the SP+ efficiency metric last season).

The Buckeyes’ offense again should be otherworldly with Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud at quarterback, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams at running back (1,755 combined rushing yards in 2021), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,606 receiving yards). But Ohio State’s defense got pushed around a lot last season and now must replace much of its line. Ohio State also has a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles (who did pretty good things at Oklahoma State).

Notre Dame has been battling injuries throughout camp but is mainly healthy now, and I think Notre Dame’s defense will do just enough to give its offense a chance against a team that struggled to get its opponents off the field last year (the Buckeyes’ defense ranked 100th nationally in stopping third and fourth downs, while Notre Dame’s offense ranked 27th). The Irish cover.

The favorite

No. 15 Michigan State (-23) vs. Western Michigan, Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN

Yes, the Broncos upset future ACC champion Pittsburgh on the road, went 8-5 and won their bowl game last season, but Coach Tim Lester is otherwise 0-8 against Power Five teams during his Western Michigan tenure, losing those games by an average of 25.6 points. Four of those losses came to either Michigan or Michigan State, and the Broncos’ in-state big brothers showed no mercy, winning by an average score of 44-13.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. But the main reason I’m backing the Spartans is this: Per ESPN Bill Connelly’s numbers, Michigan State ranks 27th nationally in returning production from a team that went 11-2 last season (the Spartans also beat Pittsburgh, in the Peach Bowl). Quarterback Payton Thorne, who threw 27 touchdown passes and rushed for four more, and leading receiver Jayden Reed are among those who are back, along with nine of Michigan State’s 12 defenders who played at least 400 snaps last season. Western Michigan returns just 45 percent of its production, which ranks 126th out of 131 FBS teams. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby (23 passing touchdowns, six rushing scores) is gone, as is wide receiver Skyy Moore, who caught 10 of those Eleby touchdown passes before the Kansas City Chiefs took him in the second round of the NFL draft. A rebuilding MAC team playing a stocked power-conference opponent — particularly an in-state power-conference opponent who would rather not let things get close — don’t sound all that appetizing, so I’ll take the big favorite here.

The underdog

Boise State (+3) at Oregon State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

The Broncos and Beavers have almost identical returning production: 73 percent to 72 percent, respectively. But in this instance, I’m looking at who is returning instead of how much is returning, and I think Boise State has the edge here, enough to perhaps even make a moneyline bet on the road underdog.

For starters, Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier is back for his fourth season as a starter. Injuries interrupted two of those seasons, but 2021 saw him start all 12 games for the first time and complete 62.8 percent of his passes, with 20 touchdowns. He also is playing under the same offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons for the first time in his college career. An experience- and talent-laden offensive line should give Bachmeier time, and Boise State’s defense — which returns just about everyone from a unit that ranked 23rd nationally in the SP+ efficiency metric last season — should be able to slow the Beavers, who must replace running back B.J. Baylor (1,337 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns) and two-time first-team all-conference center Nathan Eldridge.

And it’s not like Boise State is awed by Pac-12 foes: The Broncos are 10-4 outright against teams from that conference over their last 14 matchups, winning three of those games as underdogs. They’re the side here.

The wild card

TCU team total over 34.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook) at Colorado, Friday, 10 p.m., ESPN

Of the four offensive and defensive units involved in this game, only one — TCU’s offense — is at all trustable at this point in the season. New Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback and might play three of them, but they all have their merits: Max Duggan has started 29 games for the Horned Frogs and has 60 combined touchdowns in his career; Chandler Morris had 531 yards of total offense in his one full game last season; and Sam Jackson’s lone pass in 2021 went for 62 yards. Whoever’s throwing the passes will have an abundance of riches to target, as returning wide receivers Quentin Johnston (an NFL prospect), Derius Davis and Taye Barber all had at least 30 catches and 500 receiving yards last season. Running back Kendre Miller averaged 7.5 yards per carry and had eight total touchdowns, and transfer Emani Bailey averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns for Louisiana-Lafayette last season.

TCU ranked fifth nationally in expected points added (EPA) per rush and 30th in EPA per pass in 2021, and now gets all those offensive weapons back. Colorado’s defense ranked 68th and 80th in those categories, respectively, while also ranking 103rd in success on third and fourth downs (the Horned Frogs’ offense ranked 11th). The Buffaloes’ defense also was dented by the transfer portal, with safety Mark Perry (the team leader in interceptions in 2021) projected to start for the very team Colorado will face Friday.

With TCU’s defense trying to rebound after a rare bad season and Colorado’s offense perennially stuck in the mud, I’ll take the known quantity to put up some points against a known deficiency.

