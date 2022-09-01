Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to miss at least 4 games after shooting

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, ensuring he’ll miss at least four games before returning, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Robinson was shot twice, in his knee and hip, during an attempted armed robbery on H Street in Washington Sunday evening. Robinson, according to police, was able to “wrestle a firearm away” from one of the assailants before the other shot him twice. A firearm was discovered about a block away from the scene, and no property was stolen from Robinson.

He underwent surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was said to be “doing well.”

Robinson returned to the team’s facility Tuesday and was on the team’s initial 53-man roster, which gave the Commanders flexibility, as his timetable for recovery was unclear at the time. On NFI, Robinson will have to miss at least the first four games, per league rules.

Advertisement

The team is now without one of its top running backs, its star defensive end and maybe its top defensive back, Kam Curl. On Wednesday, Curl wore an arm sling and observed practice, but Coach Ron Rivera declined to provide any specifics about his injury or timetable for return.

To adjust the roster further, the Commanders re-signed linebackers David Mayo and Jon Bostic, placed tight end Curtis Hodges on injured reserve and kept running back Jonathan Williams on as their third back to help fill the void without Robinson.

GiftOutline Gift Article