The peak of fantasy football draft season has arrived, and with it have arrived the usual questions. Should Christian McCaffrey or Jonathan Taylor be the first overall pick? How many running backs will be taken before the first wide receiver goes off the board? Are the elite tight ends worth a selection in the top 20 or 25 picks? Does Saquon Barkley still have the opportunity to be an top-flight fantasy football performer? Wait, Tom Brady’s still in the NFL?