Live updates Venus and Serena Williams team up for doubles at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — The black skirt Serena Williams chose to wear for the close of her career was designed to have six layers, one for each of her U.S. Open titles. But that much of even the most gossamer fabric can feel heavy in the heat of battle, so ahead of the tournament, Williams scrapped four of the layers and went on her way.
Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium felt a bit like Williams’s altered skirt.
All the accoutrements were still there, from Queen Latifah thanking Williams in a pretaped introductory video to the celebrities sprinkled throughout the crowd (Tiger Woods, the actress Zendaya), but her second-round match against Anett Kontaveit felt more workmanlike. Williams’s daughter, Olympia, was not front and center for this match to watch and blow kisses at the crowd. This time, Williams eschewed the cape.