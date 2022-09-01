Once more, under the lights: Serena, Venus Williams ousted in doubles

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The fourth day of Williams Mania at the U.S. Open offered a treat for those who might have missed out on tickets to one of Serena Williams’s coveted singles matches here at Flushing Meadows. It featured the sisters together again — big sister Venus playing with Serena, perhaps for the last time, lighting up Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The sisters met the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova for a first-round doubles match. To give some idea of the hot glare of attention put on the sisters, the match’s stage marked the first time an opening-round doubles match, for women or men, was ever hosted on the tournament’s behemoth show court.

It served as a reminder that for all they have done apart, the Williamses might even be underrated for what they have accomplished on court together.

Neither Venus nor Serena played close to her peak in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 loss. Nor was either necessarily expected to. Although the Williamses possess practically unmatched competitive drive when they step on court, doubles was an add-on for the sisters at what Venus said was Serena’s request.

They accepted a wild card into the tournament Saturday in large part as a way to get more matches under their belts. Serena, with two wins in the singles draw behind her, was looking for more practice and a chance to perhaps share a moment of her farewell tour with her best friend. It happened to fall on the fifth birthday of her daughter, Olympia.

Chalk it up next to all the memorable moments together in their doubles career — if there’s still room on the board.

“We have had some great wins,” Venus said this week. “It would be nice to add some more.”

Venus, 42, and Serena, 40, walked out Thursday to a Questlove-narrated tribute video to their more than two decades as a doubles pair.

The haul breaks down thusly: three Olympic gold medals and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. Six of the major trophies came from Wimbledon, and four came from the Australian Open. Two each came from the French and U.S. Open.

They twice successfully defended major titles, in 2009 and 2010 in Melbourne and 2008 and 2009 at the All England Club. At the two other majors, their titles came at least 10 years apart.

They have split occasionally to play mixed doubles for laughs (and large audiences and checks), with Serena pairing with Andy Murray and Venus cheekily pairing with his brother, Jamie, at Wimbledon in recent years.

Together, they originated prime-time tennis at the U.S. Open — not as a doubles partnership but in the first final they contested against each other, in 2001. They were such strong ratings draws that CBS put them on under the lights.

But for what is probably Serena’s final major tournament, it was only fitting that they stood on the same side of the net one more time.

The Williamses last teamed for doubles at the 2018 French Open, at which they made it to the fourth round, but their synchronicity was the same as always, even if their foot speed and accuracy lacked. They took a 5-4 lead in a tight first set and powered their way to two set points but couldn’t convert either.

In the tiebreaker, a capacity crowd at Ashe was in full voice when they took a 4-3 lead thanks to three swinging volleys from Serena to cap a 19-shot rally full of groundstrokes that zoomed low and fast over the net. They went up 5-3 on a slam from Serena at net again.

But the Czechs, a duo with a 20-year age gap playing their first tournament together, battled back to win the next four points and take the set.

The Williams sisters appeared to be relenting after that, stepping into a 0-3 hole with Serena’s third-round singles match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday perhaps creeping into the back of some minds — just not any minds on court. The sisters rallied to even the match at 4-4, but Noskova, 17 years old and making her Grand Slam tournament doubles debut, served excellently.

“Playing against the Williams sisters is a special moment for everybody, everyone, anytime,” she said.

The Czechs zoomed to triple match point in the final game, relaxed slightly to allow the score to swerve to 15-40, then closed it on a cracking volley at net, leaving the sisters to walk off together, one more time.

