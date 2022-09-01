Virginia Tech’s depth remains ‘work in progress’ ahead of opener

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brent Pry was in the nascent stages of his football coaching career some 30 years ago when he received an offer to join Frank Beamer’s staff at Virginia Tech. Beamer then had been less than a decade into the job, and Pry got a firsthand glimpse into how the legendary coach was transforming a program from afterthought to national power.

So upon accepting the position as Hokies head coach in November with a mandate to rebuild, Pry reflected on the years he spent under Beamer and began applying some of the lessons he learned as a graduate assistant from 1995 through 1997.

Among the most important components was expanding quality depth at virtually every position following a roster overhaul that left Virginia Tech with two quarterbacks who combined for 35 pass attempts last season and an overall dearth of contributors elsewhere.

Advertisement

“We’re still a work in progress,” Pry said last week during his final news conference of preseason camp. “I think our depth in most areas on our team has got to continue to develop every week. It doesn’t stop because the season starts. We’ve got to continue to develop depth all year long.”

As the Hokies shift into game week mode ahead of their opener Friday against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Pry at least has settled on a starting quarterback, announcing recently that transfer Grant Wells won the job on the heels of a competition with Jason Brown, also a transfer.

Wells is a redshirt junior who played his first two seasons at Marshall, where he was selected Conference USA freshman of the year in 2020 after leading the league with 2,091 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. He also was the first freshman quarterback to be voted first-team all-conference.

Advertisement

Wells, whose father graduated from Virginia Tech, became an immediate target for Pry and his staff when he announced he was entering the transfer portal. He also has ties to the previous administration in Blacksburg, having drawn recruiting interest in high school from ousted former coach Justin Fuente.

The transfer portal was a quick fix at quarterback for depleted Virginia Tech, with last year’s top backup Connor Blumrick moving to tight end this season and Tahj Bullock, another reserve, appearing in just one game. Bullock is set to be the third-string quarterback this season.

“This whole camp I’ve really taken the mind-set that I’m the guy, whether that was before I got the official nod or whatever,” said Wells, who was voted one of the Hokies’ seven captains. “Now I’ve changed that mentality to knowing I’m the guy and really taken that leadership role.”

Advertisement

In addition to helping Wells, first-year offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen has been tinkering with the running back rotation because of undisclosed ailments during camp to Malachi Thomas and Jalen Holston.

Thomas, who started three games last season and amassed 440 yards on 93 carries, is “week to week,” according to Pry, while Holston was held out for precautionary reasons with a “minor injury.”

It’s unclear if either will be available for the opener, and backups such as Keshawn King, Chance Black, Kenji Christian and Bryce Duke have been receiving additional carries in practice.

“We’re right in the thick of this thing, and there’s a lot of adversity going on,” Pry said. “There’s pushing through things. There’s depth chart battles, injuries to overcome. There’s a lot happening, so it’s what it needs to be. Camp is supposed to be hard, and we’re having a trying camp, which is necessary for where we want to go.”

Advertisement

Pry also revealed a season-ending injury to tight end Benji Gosnell, the first player to commit verbally to Virginia Tech after the school parted ways with Fuente. Pry declined to specify the exact nature of the injury but did confirm it was unrelated to the torn ACL and MCL the promising freshman and four-star recruit suffered in high school.

The Gosnell update came not long after Pry disclosed wide receiver Dallan Wright would be lost for the season with an injury, further reducing depth at a position where three of the top four players in receptions and yards from last season are gone.

“If you’re talking about depth, we need improvement in all areas right now,” Pry said. “But more specifically we need a couple more receivers to step up to the plate that we feel like we can win with. We need to continue to establish depth on the offensive line. We need to establish depth, and to be honest, nail down a starter at the linebacker position. We need to establish depth in the secondary.”

Advertisement

The competition to start at weakside linebacker is down to the wire between Jaden Keller, a redshirt freshman, and Alan Tisdale, a redshirt senior. Tisdale, along with fifth-year senior Dax Hollifield, provides valuable experience, but Keller has drawn frequent high praise from the coaching staff for his instincts and athleticism.

As far as the back end of the defense, the starters are established with Chamarri Conner and Nasir Peoples at safety and Armani Chatman and Dorian Strong at cornerback. The rest of the group, outside of redshirt senior Brion Murray, has played limited snaps.

“Chamarri and Nasir have played so many valuable reps for this team over the years,” said safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, a standout at the position for the Hokies from 1995 through 1998. “Their experience on the field is very relatable to telling the younger guys different intricacies of the game, as well as things that they need to look forward to.”

GiftOutline Gift Article