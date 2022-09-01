Five preposterously positive Washington Commanders predictions for 2022

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington’s NFL team has a new name, but the old tradition of offering five preposterously positive predictions about its season continues. As a reminder, these are a degree more ridiculous than your typical bold predictions, and though rooted in facts and analysis, they’re supposed to be more fun than serious. I’m a perfect 0 for 30 over the past six seasons (see: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) with this exercise.

Here are five things the Commanders probably won’t (but maybe will!) accomplish this season:

1. Carson Wentz will start every game.

Why it’s preposterous: In the four seasons since Kirk Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings after he started all 16 games for Washington in 2017, 10 quarterbacks have started for the burgundy and gold. Only two of them — Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke — started as many as 10 games in a season. (Last year, offseason acquisition Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip injury in the second quarter of the opener, ruining his hopes of eclipsing the preposterous 35 touchdown passes predicted in this space.) Wentz starting every game would require him to stay healthy and be effective. Heinicke knows Washington’s offense well after starting 15 games last year, and rookie Sam Howell flashed his potential in the preseason.

Advertisement

Why it could happen: Wentz has faced durability questions since tearing his ACL in his second season, but he started all 17 games for Indianapolis last year. Though the 29-year-old may not be the long-term answer at quarterback, the Commanders believed he was enough of an upgrade over Heinicke to take on his full contract. For all the concern during training camp about his accuracy, Wentz has thrown exactly 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions in two of the past three seasons. (This prediction will count as a win if Wentz starts the first 16 games and sits out the regular season finale because Washington has clinched a playoff spot.)

2. Jahan Dotson will lead all rookies in receiving yards.

Why it’s preposterous: Dotson, the 16th pick in this year’s draft, was the fifth wide receiver off the board. Eight more went by the end of the second round, so the competition will be stiff. Additionally, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound speedster is far from Washington’s primary option in the passing game and will be sharing targets with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas, among others.

Why it could happen: Many of the wide receivers taken in the first two rounds of the draft went to teams with similarly shaky quarterback situations. No. 8 pick Drake London will be catching passes from Marcus Mariota in Atlanta, and New York Jets first-round pick Garrett Wilson will depend on second-year QB Zach Wilson. Former Alabama star Jameson Williams, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, will team up with Jared Goff in Detroit. In Washington, Samuel and Thomas are coming off injuries, so there’s a chance Dotson, who showed big-play ability during training camp, will have his number called quite a bit.

Advertisement

3. Washington will finish with a top-five scoring defense.

Why it’s preposterous: The Commanders return much of the same personnel — including coordinator Jack Del Rio — from the disappointing unit that ranked 25th in scoring defense last year, allowing 25.5 points per game. Washington, which last led the league in scoring defense in the strike-shortened 1982 season, has finished in the top five in the category only two times since its last Super Bowl title in the 1991 season. Defensive end Chase Young will miss at least the first four games as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Furthermore, the third-down woes and miscommunication among the secondary that plagued the defense last year were a problem again during the preseason.

Why it could happen: Washington ranked fourth in scoring defense in 2020, Del Rio’s first season at the helm, and has tweaked its scheme to feature more two-linebacker sets in 2022. Even with Young on the sideline, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat give the Commanders a stout defensive line. Washington has a weaker schedule than it did last season, when it faced Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson — all before the calendar turned to December. Plus, Del Rio deactivated his Twitter account, freeing up time to focus on football.

4. At least two Commanders will be named first-team all-pro.

Advertisement

Why it could happen: The Commanders have plenty of all-pro-worthy talent, especially on defense. Young won’t have a full season to impress voters, but in addition to Sweat, Payne and Allen, linebacker Cole Holcomb has developed into one of the NFL’s best young defenders. The 26-year-old, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, is expected to take on an increased role after leading the team with 142 tackles a season ago. Running back Antonio Gibson is a sneaky contender to make the all-pro team as a returner, and punter Tress Way is a special teams ace.

5. Washington will win at least 10 games.

Advertisement

Why it’s preposterous: After last year’s 7-10 campaign marked the ninth straight season that Washington failed to crack double-digit wins, the Commanders’ over/under win total is 7½ at most sportsbooks. The franchise has won 10 games only three times during the Daniel Snyder era.

Why it could happen: Third-year coach Ron Rivera experienced a breakthrough in his third season with Carolina, guiding the Panthers to 12 wins in 2013 after back-to-back losing years. At the outset of training camp this summer, Rivera rejected the notion that the coming season should be considered playoffs or bust. “It’s fair to say we expect to win,” he said, “and we’ll leave it at that. … I think the biggest thing, more so than anything else, is why put pressure on us? Why don’t we just leave it at winning?” Washington has a chance to get off to a fast start with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions in the first two weeks, so there’s a path to 10 wins.

GiftOutline Gift Article