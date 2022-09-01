West Springfield, trying to forge a new reputation, shuts out Edison

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the first play of Thursday’s game at West Springfield, Spartans defensive back Timmy O’Brien watched the ball bounce off an Edison receiver’s hands and land softly into his own. He sprinted to the right, making the separation between himself and his pursuers grow wider until he eyed the sideline and cut back upfield, arriving in the end zone to cap a 26-yard touchdown return that left a trail of exasperated Eagles in his wake.

Five seconds later, the Spartans recovered a fumble. Fifteen seconds after that, senior Manny Baskerville floated a pass to junior Hunter Morris for another score, and West Springfield was well on its way to a 45-0 win.

The Spartans improved to 2-0; Edison fell to 1-1.

“It’s about mentality, just coming in and relying on our mentality, not so much our athleticism,” Baskerville said. “That will propel us.”

West Springfield has not missed the playoffs since Coach Anthony Parker arrived in 2019, but his team has made a first-round exit in each of the past three seasons. Though the calendar just turned to September, these Spartans have a mind-set of playing deep into the holiday season.

“We just want to be consistently named among those teams — the Robinsons, the South Countys and the Lake Braddocks,” Parker said. “We want people to include us when they name those teams. That’s what our kids are striving for.”

The Patriot District has seen increasing parity since the pandemic, with seven of eight teams qualifying for the playoffs last season. Once district play begins, the Spartans expect to have less room for error. In the first quarter alone, they were on the wrong end of a 28-yard fake punt and allowed Edison to force three fumbles, ultimately scoring just three more points by halftime.

West Springfield’s athleticism took hold in the second half, underscored by touchdowns from national championship relay runner Enan Baskerville and running back Daunte Lord, who scored four times the previous week. With the Spartans up 31-0 in the third quarter, the home fans started calling out one of the teams Parker mentioned.

“We want SoCo!” the crowd chanted, referring to South County, which advanced to the Class 6 state semifinals last fall.

