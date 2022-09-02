New coach hopes to get even more out of Virginia’s record-setting QB

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — When Tony Elliott accepted the position as head coach of the Virginia football team in December, one of his most in-depth conversations immediately following was with Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who at the time had been considering entering the NFL draft. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The record-setting passer spent his first four years under the previous administration, and with an overhauled staff taking over, there were legitimate concerns whether it would be worth Armstrong’s while to remain in school rather than pursue a potentially life-changing professional contract.

It didn’t take much convincing to entice Armstrong to commit to a fifth year despite not only his unfamiliarity with the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but also a tactical shift to prostyle formations, with Armstrong directly under center.

The discussion included intriguing strategies to boost Armstrong’s NFL stock, and what Elliott had to say carried considerably more sway than most given his previous position as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, where he worked closely with future NFL quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

Watson was the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and Lawrence went first overall in 2021.

“I had a lot of questions because, obviously, the offense we ran last year was a lot different compared to the offense that he ran at Clemson,” Armstrong said of Elliott. “Now I have a pretty good grasp of the offense and the concepts and things that we are trying to accomplish. I think just the biggest thing in this offense is I can play within an offense.”

Armstrong had submitted paperwork to the NFL last year requesting feedback regarding his draft stock not long after the Cavaliers lost their regular season finale to Virginia Tech. Then he spoke with Elliott and announced via social media he would be staying at Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-hander is coming off the most statistically prolific year of any quarterback in school history, establishing single-season program records for total yards on offense (4,700), passing yards (4,449) and passing touchdowns (31) in directing the Cavaliers to a 6-6 record.

Virginia was on track to play in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, but a coronavirus outbreak in its locker room compelled the Cavaliers to withdraw, leaving Armstrong 145 yards shy of Watson’s ACC single-season mark for passing.

Last year Armstrong also amassed 538 yards of total offense, the most in a game in school history, in a 59-39 loss to North Carolina and accounted for six touchdowns, another Virginia single-game record, during a 66-49 loss to BYU.

“He brings initial credibility to me by making a decision to stay,” Elliott said. “Obviously he had opportunities to move on and transition to the next level, so he brings that immediate validation because he believes, showing his belief in me to the rest of the locker room.”

Teammates have embraced Armstrong’s moxie and steady leadership since he ascended to starter in 2020.

His willingness to run for extra yards when a play goes awry remains one of the more compelling components in the dual threat’s arsenal, but Armstrong has grown more prudent when it comes to sliding and getting out of bounds to avoid violent collisions.

Armstrong, who has 803 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, as well as Elliott and his staff indicated that quarterback runs still will be featured in the game plan, although not necessarily on designed plays.

“He’s able to run the ball, right? But there’s a fine line,” Virginia first-year offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “Let’s control the hits because you know he’s a competitor. We gave him some prep, ‘Hey, if we’re outside the red zone, get down.’ Now if we’re in here close to scoring, yeah, go score the football, but let’s not take hits just to take hits.”

As a junior Armstrong missed one game while in concussion protocol following helmet-to-helmet contact during an attempted slide. Last year he left late in the BYU game with damaged ribs, sat out the next week against Notre Dame and came back to face 20th-ranked Pittsburgh in a critical Coastal Division showdown.

The Cavaliers lost, 48-38, but Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns on 36-of-49 passing. His passer rating of 173.1 was more than 17 points higher than that of Panthers counterpart Kenny Pickett, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Armstrong’s path to the NFL draft begins in earnest Saturday when Virginia opens the regular season against Football Championship Subdivision foe Richmond in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers’ first Power Five opponent is Illinois the following week in Champaign, Ill.

“To be around him, to see how he operates, how he conducts himself, I think we have a lot of similarities,” Elliott said of Armstrong. “We’re both blue-collar mentality guys, team-first guys. One of the points that he wanted to illustrate to me early on is, ‘Coach, this ain’t about stats. This is about winning. I want to come back. I want to win. I want to develop, and I want to prepare myself for the next level.’”

