Damascus protects home field with one final stop vs. No. 15 Northwest

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Damascus Coach Josh Klotz says his program lives by three core values: care, compete, finish. And it was that third value that was on display Friday night in a 33-28 home victory against Northwest to begin the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A back-and-forth affair tilted in Damascus’s favor when senior running back Dillon Dunathan broke through the line and found a path to the sideline. Dunathan’s 50-yard touchdown, his second score of the night, gave the Hornets a five-point lead with 3:40 left.

No. 15 Northwest, another consistent Montgomery County power, got the ball back and started moving it downfield. With under a minute left, it earned a first and goal from the 7-yard line.

The Damascus defense plugged a run on first down. It batted away a pass on second. On third down, another pass was too far out of bounds. With Northwest facing fourth and goal and seven seconds on the clock, the Hornets’ defensive line created immediate pressure. Northwest sophomore quarterback Nicky Holloway, sharp all night, was forced into a quick throw off his back foot. It fell short of his intended target, the ball landing softly on the grass. The game was finished, the house protected.

“In the huddle, the message was simple,” sophomore linebacker Michael Cooley said. “To go all out, do your job and finish the game.”

Cooley also noted the “electric atmosphere” at Damascus.

A mass of Damascus students, decked out in red, white and blue, slowly packed into one creaking section of bleachers in the hour before kickoff. About 20 rows up, one of them held high a sign that read: “Be Loud Or Go Sit With Your Mom.”

Advertisement

When the time finally came for the Hornets to make their first grand entrance of the season, the students produced a full-throated roar.

Public schools across Maryland kicked off their football seasons Friday, but few did so in a setting quite like this one. The game day experience at Damascus is known throughout the D.C. area for its passion and tradition.

“A lot of that first value, care, is caring about the Damascus football tradition and caring about our community,” Klotz said. “We care about how much football means here now and how much it has meant in the past. We care about doing everything we can to protect that tradition and add to it.”

The Swarmin’ Hornets knew they would begin 2022 with a difficult matchup. They had traveled to Germantown at the start of last season and lost to Northwest, 26-0, to begin what ended up as a 7-4 campaign. This year’s Jaguars team is younger but still represented a ranked opponent who could test the Hornets.

“This game was about all of our preparing,” Dunathan said. “Everything we did in this game was because of our summer workouts, because of those months spent preparing.”

GiftOutline Gift Article