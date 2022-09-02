After misgivings, Josiah Gray is now ‘on board’ with innings limit

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The day after making his most recent start in San Diego, Josiah Gray sat down with Manager Dave Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey to go over a plan — one that would limit the number of innings that Gray would throw the rest of the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The reasoning? This year marked Gray’s first full season in the majors, where he has already thrown 123⅓ innings. The career-high for Gray in any season was 130 in 2019, when he was a prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers. That was the only year in which Gray threw at least 100 innings.

The Nationals — with an eye toward future postseason runs — wanted to manage his innings by skipping starts instead of shutting him down completely with a month left in the season.

The reaction?

“Well, my first feeling was, ‘Are you serious?’ or ‘I really don’t want this to happen,' “ Gray said Thursday. “But thinking about it and thinking about the longevity of the situation, it sort of made sense. We talked through it and sort of how the schedule would look and, yeah, I was all for it. I think they have a really good idea of what they want to do.”

When Gray takes the mound at Citi Field on Friday — pitching in his home state for the first time in his major league career — it will be the first time that Gray has stepped on the mound since Aug. 20.

Gray, 24, has made 23 starts this season, trailing only Patrick Corbin for the team lead. He has felt fine physically this season even with the increased workload compared to recent years. If anything, the adjustments for Gray have been on the mound, where he leads the majors with 32 home runs allowed and is in the top 10 in walks issued.

Gray said his starts have helped him learn about not only the mental aspect of the game but the physical, where he has tried to take what he practices in bullpen sessions and apply them in real time.

Now, he’ll have more time to work in the bullpen. But he’ll have less time to see how it plays in the games during the season’s final month. Gray doesn’t want to stop pitching — he feels like he has been in a groove of late — but he understands the long-term picture.

“That competitive aspect doesn’t leave me at all,” Gray said. “But you have to have someone looking out for you sometimes and sort of make that executive decision. So [the organization] did that for me … thinking about the progression of workload. They have to make the executive decision. And I’m completely on board.”

Martinez wants to see a gradual increase for Gray’s innings in the coming years. Going back to his days as a bench coach with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, Martinez said the benchmark for a young pitcher’s increase in innings pitched has typically been around 20 percent from the year prior.

“If that’s the sort of formula they want to go with, I’m all for it. I think it’s smart,” Gray said. “I think there’s a lot of room to grow with how many innings I finish this year. I look forward to next year, being healthier and building on that. It’s a good steppingstone for years to come.”

Gray isn’t alone in being managed carefully this season — Cade Cavalli was just shut down for two weeks with shoulder inflammation after just one start. MacKenzie Gore hasn’t pitched since he was acquired in the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade; he was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation July 26 and Washington has managed his return slowly.

Even in the past, the Nationals have limited a young pitcher’s innings early in his career — Washington controversially shut down Stephen Strasburg in 2012 after making 28 starts following Tommy John surgery the year prior with the team in the middle of a playoff hunt.

This year, Washington finds itself in a much different situation. Gray will face the New York Mets on Friday, a team that sits a whopping 38.5 games ahead of Washington in the NL East. Washington, meanwhile, has the worst record in baseball. That gives the Nationals even more reason to limit Gray until they’re more competitive.

“In two years time, when things are different here, when the vibe’s different and the standings are different, we’re going to be the guys they rely on,” Gray said. “I would say it’s a confidence boost thing to think that the manager and upper management want to build around you. So tailor your innings now when the standings aren’t the way we want, so when they are then we’re going out there and becoming work horses.”

