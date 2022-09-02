Mets handle the Nationals and Victor Robles learns another lesson

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — In the fourth inning of the Washington Nationals’ 7-3 loss to the New York Mets on Friday, Victor Robles did exactly what Manager Dave Martinez and his coaches have been asking him to do all season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Catcher Tomás Nido hit a flyball to center field with the bases loaded and one out. Robles might have had a chance to throw out Daniel Vogelbach at home, but instead fired a strike to third baseman Ildemaro Vargas. The play didn’t work out exactly the way Robles likely imagined — Vargas tagged out Jeff McNeil, but only after McNeil got himself into a rundown, which allowed Vogelbach to score and give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Robles made the correct baseball decision, even if he did have a chance to throw out Vogelbach at home. The 25-year-old outfielder has been in situations like this before and made the wrong decision, leaving Martinez shaking his head in frustration. Instead, his throw Friday ended the frame.

Robles was also a factor on offense, legging out a triple in the third inning. He scored when Nido dropped a third strike and tried to throw out Robles out at third. The throw sailed on the Mets’ catcher, and Robles sprinted home.

Washington (45-87) eventually tied the game with a run in the fifth and sixth inning. Alex Call pinch-hit in the fifth inning and singled with two outs to score Joey Meneses. Call replaced Nelson Cruz, who exited the game in the fifth inning after starting as the designated hitter and going 0-for-2. Call then got picked off at first base to end the frame.

In the sixth, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI double to score Luis García and level the game at three. That tie didn’t last long when Pete Alonso hit a solo homer off Josiah Gray, who has now allowed a league-leading 34 homers.

The Mets (85-48) went on to score four times in the sixth, taking control. The final run came in when Brandon Nimmo tripled. And Robles had a chance at it. He broke in on the baseball thinking it was in front of him. Then, he reversed course as the ball carried over his head and eventually landed just over his outstretched glove.

The Nationals’ rebuild, at least since Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded for a haul of prospects, has been focused on building around the young players like García, Gray, CJ Abrams and Keibert Ruiz. But Robles’s place in that picture is foggy. A few years ago, Robles was seen as a key piece of the future, too.

His struggles at the plate haven’t helped his case — he’s batting .222 and had his worst month of the season in August, when he hit just .179. But Martinez had repeated said that Robles remains in the team’s plans.

Friday was an microcosm of Victor Robles’s time with the Nationals — energy and athleticism that wow, then make you scratch your head, often in the same sequence.

What did MacKenzie Gore do before Friday’s game? The pitcher threw his third bullpen session since joining the Nationals. If Gore feels fine on Saturday, his next step will be throwing a simulated game during the team’s next series in St. Louis. After that, the team will determine next steps but ideally the Nationals want to see Gore pitch before season’s end.

The 23-year old lefty acquired in the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade has been working toward a return after being placed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation July 26. Like they’ve done have done with Cade Cavalli and Gray, the Nationals are taking Gore’s rehab slowly with the future in mind. But despite that, Martinez has made it a point that all of his young pitchers should feel like they’re working toward a goal in the near future instead of preparing for spring training.

