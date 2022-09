NEW YORK — Name any other athlete in history, please, who could do what Serena Williams is doing. Tom Brady? He never had a ­C-section.

With every double-fisted backhand and flail-like forehand, the marvel builds and builds. Somehow, she found enough wherewithal, on the cusp of 41 years old, to play yet another match that only reinforces what utter sovereignty she has exercised over the game of tennis and — let it be a lesson to the feeble rest of us — over her own mind and body.