‘We are still human’: Commanders have become well versed in coping

Jason Wright was leaving church in Washington on Sunday evening when his phone lit up. One call was from D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. Another was from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office. Both had reached out to alert Wright, the Washington Commanders president, that running back Brian Robinson Jr. had been shot twice during an armed robbery attempt.

Elsewhere, Commanders players learned of the news through text messages and on social media. Sunday was an off day for the Commanders. No practice. No game. No team meetings. But it became a day players probably will never forget, when they came to grips with another trying moment that was bigger than the game they play.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was texting with his offensive linemen when he found out. Wentz had also just heard that Washington’s quarterbacks coach, Ken Zampese, was grappling with the death of his father, former coach Ernie Zampese.

“It is sobering,” Wentz said. “We’re so geared toward our job. Everything revolves around football, and it is our life, and I try to not put my identity fully in football, but you do give a lot. You give a lot, and it’s mentally and physically taxing. So to have moments that are real life moments, that aren’t completely football, are completely unrelated to football, I think it gives you a sense of reality and makes you realize there is a much bigger picture and there’s much more important things in life.”

Robinson was discharged from the hospital and was back at the team’s facility days later to catch up with teammates. He will miss at least the first four games of the season on the non-football injury list, but the Commanders feel fortunate their teammate is alive and the injuries he suffered in the incident weren’t worse.

Robinson’s situation is unusual, but for much of the past two years, the Commanders have been inundated with difficult moments: illnesses, deaths in players’ families, off-field drama that predates many on the roster, headlines about investigations and more. While tasked with trying to turn around the franchise’s losing history on the field, players in Washington face an equally trying task of dealing with consistent turmoil and adversity.

“Unfortunately, you don’t want to say we’ve gotten used to tragedy . . . but things have happened on and off the field for this team the last few years,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “So we’ve learned a lot to really take the time and appreciate what’s going on because you can’t just breeze over it or just move past it, because you’ve got to play football in the game.”

The Commanders players, the ones in the spotlight during Washington’s carousel of bad news, continue on.

Consider: Since the start of 2020, when Coach Ron Rivera was hired, Washington has overhauled its coaching staff, changed team names twice, watched its coach undergo cancer treatment, had nearly half of its team contract the coronavirus in an outbreak and felt the heartbreak of teammates when their loved ones died.

They played nearly an entire season without a head athletic trainer because theirs was being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. (Ryan Vermillion recently reached a deferral of prosecution agreement with the government for illegally distributing controlled substances to players.) They also learned that attorneys general in D.C. and Virginia are investigating the team and its owner, that the NFL is, too, along with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and maybe eventually the Federal Trade Commission as well.

The troubles seemed to boil over in December, when Washington crumbled against the Cowboys in Dallas. A skirmish broke out on the sideline between defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The two later described it as a “brotherly fight,” but the reality was sobering. The team was reeling from the news that former safety Deshazor Everett had been the driver of a car that crashed and killed his girlfriend. More than two dozen players had tested positive for the coronavirus that month, and its once-promising winning streak had dwindled into losses against division rivals that ended any hope of a playoff run.

“I think in our position, where we’re kind of at a higher standard and we play a kid’s game but get paid a lot of money [and have] a lot of eyes and attention on us, people forget that we are still human sometimes and things do affect us on and off the field,” McLaurin said. “So we just try to support each other and be human as much as we can.”

Though some players try to stay off social media and instead ask team staffers or friends to monitor the news for them, the 24-hour cycle is inescapable and often has included Commanders in the headlines. In March, former Washington quarterback Alex Smith told NFL Network’s Rich Eisen that the outside news always penetrated the walls of Washington’s facility.

“How could it not?” said Smith, who suffered a leg injury in 2018 with Washington that almost cost him his life. “All the stuff there with just the entire organization from ownership down, head coaching and GM, there’s been historically a lot of drama there. . . . So to say that the stuff going on in the building doesn’t infiltrate the locker room or out on the field would be crazy.”

The Commanders have added resources to try to help players deal with the stressors of the game and life. They retained Malcolm Blacken as their senior director of player development to help introduce new players to the area and support them when needed. And in 2021, they hired Barbara Roberts, a clinical psychologist, to be their director of wellness and clinical services.

“I wish we had had a person like this in place when I was at Northwestern and my teammate passed away,” said Wright, referring to former Northwestern safety Rashidi Wheeler, who died of a bronchial asthma attack during a practice in 2001. “That sort of psychological care for both the collective and the individual would have really helped us a lot.”

Some players have sought out their own coping mechanisms.

Washington drafted McLaurin in 2019, and he is one of its most experienced players in dealing with adversity around the team. His ability to compartmentalize has been among his greatest assets, along with his indefatigable work ethic. Yet he’s not so immersed in football that he’s blinded by the game. He has spoken about his work with a therapist to help him through difficult times, has regularly cited his family and close friends as a support network and has been vocal about being viewed as more than just No. 17 for the Commanders.

“We’re human beings, and it does affect us mentally," McLaurin said. "It just shakes your whole day when things like that happen. But we also understand that we still have to do our job and come out here and practice hard and prepare.”

Center Chase Roullier shares a similar mind-set.

“I think my wife would tell you that I’m pretty good at compartmentalization, and that’s something that you get a lot of practice with just being in this industry,” he said. “There are always things going on. You can’t ignore them. You got to take them, you got to process them, but then you’ve got to be able to put them on the side a little bit ... because it’s important that you keep a clear head while you’re out there on the field.

“When you're off the field, you can continue to process those things, whatever they may be.”

Although Washington often seems a magnet for adversity and drama, the news that Robinson had been shot shocked many. Rivera admitted he was “blindsided” when he heard, and he raced to the hospital with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

“It was hard,” Rivera said. “I’ve gotten several phone calls as a head coach, unfortunately, but this one was one of the harder ones. First of all, because he’s a heck of a young man. He really is more than just a football player.”

