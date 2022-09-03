College football TV schedule: Ohio State-Notre Dame is a tasty opener

After learning that Nebraska is Not Back in Week 0, college football gets going in full with a Week 1 smorgasbord. Here’s the bounty we’re looking at.
Georgia begins its first season as a defending national champion since 1981 by hosting Oregon. The Bulldogs should see no significant drop-off on offense, with steady-if-unspectacular quarterback Stetson Bennett, the team’s three leading pass-catchers and a nice chunk of the offensive line back for more this season. The defense will have to replace the five players selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft (three other Georgia defensive players were selected in later rounds, too), but the returning players on that side of the ball plus all the replacements bring an abundance of talent. The Ducks probably know what they’re going to get from that defense because first-year coach Dan Lanning was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. … Cincinnati visits Arkansas looking to prove that last year’s undefeated regular season and College Football Playoff berth were no flukes, but it might be tough: Cornerback Sauce Gardner, quarterback Desmond Ridder and seven others were NFL draft picks. But Coach Luke Fickell has constructed a program that seems ready to make the jump to the Big 12 next season, with returning players and transfer additions filling the void. Last season, the Razorbacks reached nine wins for the first time since 2011, but Arkansas must replace its big-play threats on offense and nearly all of its starting defense. …
Ohio State is a 17-point favorite over Notre Dame, the fourth-biggest spread in a game featuring two top-five teams since 1979. None of the three bigger favorites over that span covered, and one of them actually lost outright (fifth-ranked Tennessee beat No. 2 Florida by two as a 17.5-point underdog in 2001). Whether the Fighting Irish can keep pace with the Buckeyes — whose offense should again be outstanding — probably depends on whether an offense led by first-time starter Tyler Buchner can put up points on an Ohio State defense that wasn’t all that great last year. Jim Knowles was brought in from Oklahoma State to fix things as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator, but Notre Dame knows all about his ways, having faced the Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2. The Irish put up 35 points and gained 551 yards in a two-point loss.