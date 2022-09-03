College football TV schedule: Ohio State-Notre Dame is a tasty opener

North Carolina State begins perhaps the most anticipated season in program history with a road game at East Carolina . The Wolfpack has matched its highest Associated Press preseason ranking (13th), but the past four times it earned a spot in the preseason poll — 2003, 1993, 1989 and 1975 — it finished the season unranked. Such is the life for a perpetually middling program that has exceeded nine wins once (2002) in its 122-year history, but this year there are obvious causes for optimism: Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions, while a strong defense from 2021 returns 13 of the 15 players who played at least 250 snaps. The Pirates, who last season posted their first winning record since 2014, would love nothing more than to play early-season, in-state spoiler. … Speaking of ACC teams playing early-season, in-state road games, North Carolina travels to Appalachian State in perhaps the most anticipated regular season game ever for the hosts. The Mountaineers actually are small favorites to win (as of this writing), so an Appalachian State victory would be magnitudes less seismic than its upset of Michigan in 2007 (the Tar Heels also are 5-10 in road games over the past three seasons). Still, the largest crowd in Kidd Brewer Stadium history is expected. …

Georgia begins its first season as a defending national champion since 1981 by hosting Oregon. The Bulldogs should see no significant drop-off on offense, with steady-if-unspectacular quarterback Stetson Bennett, the team’s three leading pass-catchers and a nice chunk of the offensive line back for more this season. The defense will have to replace the five players selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft (three other Georgia defensive players were selected in later rounds, too), but the returning players on that side of the ball plus all the replacements bring an abundance of talent. The Ducks probably know what they’re going to get from that defense because first-year coach Dan Lanning was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. … Cincinnati visits Arkansas looking to prove that last year’s undefeated regular season and College Football Playoff berth were no flukes, but it might be tough: Cornerback Sauce Gardner, quarterback Desmond Ridder and seven others were NFL draft picks. But Coach Luke Fickell has constructed a program that seems ready to make the jump to the Big 12 next season, with returning players and transfer additions filling the void. Last season, the Razorbacks reached nine wins for the first time since 2011, but Arkansas must replace its big-play threats on offense and nearly all of its starting defense. …