College football TV schedule: Ohio State-Notre Dame is a tasty opener

By
September 3, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has Heisman hopes as the season gets going. (Carlos Osorio/AP)
After learning that Nebraska is Not Back in Week 0, college football gets going in full with a Week 1 smorgasbord. Here’s the bounty we’re looking at.

Time
Game
TV
Noon
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan
ABC
Noon
No. 13 North Carolina State at East Carolina
ESPN
Noon
North Carolina at Appalachian State
ESPNU
Noon
Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M
SEC Network
Noon
South Dakota State at Iowa
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Buffalo at Maryland
Big Ten Network
Noon
Rutgers at Boston College
ACC Network
Noon
Delaware at Navy
CBS Sports Network
12:30
Richmond at Virginia
MASN (in D.C. area)
2:30
Bowling Green at UCLA
Pac-12 Network
3:30
No. 11 Oregon at No. 3 Georgia
ABC
3:30
Arizona at San Diego State
CBS
3:30
UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma
Fox
3:30
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas
ESPN
3:30
Tulsa at Wyoming
Fox Sports 1
3:30
Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami
ACC Network
3:30
North Dakota at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
3:30
No. 24 Houston at Texas San Antonio
CBS Sports Network
4
Troy at No. 21 Mississippi
SEC Network
4
No. 25 BYU at South Florida
ESPNU
6
Rice at No. 14 USC
Pac-12 Network
7
No. 7 Utah at Florida
ESPN
7
Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin
Fox Sports 1
7:30
Utah State at No. 1 Alabama
SEC Network
7:30
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
ABC
7:30
Memphis at Mississippi State
ESPNU
7:30
SMU at North Texas
CBS Sports Network
8
Louisiana Monroe at Texas
Longhorn Network
8
Louisville at Syracuse
ACC Network
9:30
Idaho at Washington State
Pac-12 Network
10:30
Boise State at Oregon State
ESPN
10:30
Kent State at Washington
Fox Sports 1

North Carolina State begins perhaps the most anticipated season in program history with a road game at East Carolina. The Wolfpack has matched its highest Associated Press preseason ranking (13th), but the past four times it earned a spot in the preseason poll — 2003, 1993, 1989 and 1975 — it finished the season unranked. Such is the life for a perpetually middling program that has exceeded nine wins once (2002) in its 122-year history, but this year there are obvious causes for optimism: Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions, while a strong defense from 2021 returns 13 of the 15 players who played at least 250 snaps. The Pirates, who last season posted their first winning record since 2014, would love nothing more than to play early-season, in-state spoiler. … Speaking of ACC teams playing early-season, in-state road games, North Carolina travels to Appalachian State in perhaps the most anticipated regular season game ever for the hosts. The Mountaineers actually are small favorites to win (as of this writing), so an Appalachian State victory would be magnitudes less seismic than its upset of Michigan in 2007 (the Tar Heels also are 5-10 in road games over the past three seasons). Still, the largest crowd in Kidd Brewer Stadium history is expected. …

Week 1 college football preview: Bryce Young can make Heisman history

Georgia begins its first season as a defending national champion since 1981 by hosting Oregon. The Bulldogs should see no significant drop-off on offense, with steady-if-unspectacular quarterback Stetson Bennett, the team’s three leading pass-catchers and a nice chunk of the offensive line back for more this season. The defense will have to replace the five players selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft (three other Georgia defensive players were selected in later rounds, too), but the returning players on that side of the ball plus all the replacements bring an abundance of talent. The Ducks probably know what they’re going to get from that defense because first-year coach Dan Lanning was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. … Cincinnati visits Arkansas looking to prove that last year’s undefeated regular season and College Football Playoff berth were no flukes, but it might be tough: Cornerback Sauce Gardner, quarterback Desmond Ridder and seven others were NFL draft picks. But Coach Luke Fickell has constructed a program that seems ready to make the jump to the Big 12 next season, with returning players and transfer additions filling the void. Last season, the Razorbacks reached nine wins for the first time since 2011, but Arkansas must replace its big-play threats on offense and nearly all of its starting defense. …

Marcus Freeman’s surprising rise at Notre Dame was also predictable

Ohio State is a 17-point favorite over Notre Dame, the fourth-biggest spread in a game featuring two top-five teams since 1979. None of the three bigger favorites over that span covered, and one of them actually lost outright (fifth-ranked Tennessee beat No. 2 Florida by two as a 17.5-point underdog in 2001). Whether the Fighting Irish can keep pace with the Buckeyes — whose offense should again be outstanding — probably depends on whether an offense led by first-time starter Tyler Buchner can put up points on an Ohio State defense that wasn’t all that great last year. Jim Knowles was brought in from Oklahoma State to fix things as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator, but Notre Dame knows all about his ways, having faced the Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2. The Irish put up 35 points and gained 551 yards in a two-point loss.

