Arkansas (winner)

The opening week of the season has more shades of gray than any other. There’s a lot everyone thinks they know, but a whole lot less that they actually know.

With only past seasons (with at least some different players populating the roster) to go with, there’s more guesswork involved. So there end up being teams who appear much better than expected, and some who wind up turning in surprisingly sloppy showings.

Only a few teams get the benefit of a simple thumbs up or thumbs down based on the result from those beyond their most fawning faithful. This year, the Razorbacks are one of those teams.

Arkansas was coming off a 9-4 season. It had honest-to-Hog-Heaven preseason buzz tied to something other than a coach’s imminent firing for the first time in at least a half-dozen years. And it had 2021 playoff participant Cincinnati coming to town.

Even if the Bearcats were down nine NFL draft picks, the barometer for Sam Pittman’s team was clear. Win, and there will be few (if any) complaints. Lose, and the college football world has at least a little reason to revisit the offseason hype.

Credit to the Razorbacks: They managed a 31-24 victory, a fairly even game that saw Arkansas play to its strengths (224 rushing yards) and convert a couple of takeaways in plus territory into quick touchdown drives. K.J. Jefferson (18 of 26, 233 yards passing, three TDs plus 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground) might not start preparing a Heisman acceptance speech this week, but he was quite, quite good.