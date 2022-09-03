Frances Tiafoe completes a feat rare for Americans at the U.S. Open

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — If Frances Tiafoe wasn’t bowed by a heartbreaking, five-set loss in the fourth round at Wimbledon this summer, perhaps it’s because he had a sense of what was coming. The 24-year-old from Hyattsville took that loss to David Goffin and refused to let a bump in the road become anything more. On Saturday at the U.S. Open, he continued his steady ascent and shooed the 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 6-4 win that sent him through to fourth round.

This, on the heels of reaching a career-high No. 24 in the world last month (though he currently sits 26th).

This, which makes him the first American man to make the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for three straight years since Mardy Fish from 2010 to 2012.

“There’s a lot more work to be done,” Tiafoe said on court afterward. “We’ve got another week.”

Advertisement

Tiafoe was awaiting his next opponent — either 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or Richard Gasquet, who played later Saturday.

Tiafoe will be battling for his second appearance at a major quarterfinal after reaching that stage at the 2019 Australian Open, where he lost to Nadal.

Attitude, it seems, is important for Tiafoe nowadays. He’s approaching the challenge of this year’s final major with an open mind after watching 10th-seeded Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American man, and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas exit in the third round.

Yet this openness comes with a healthy reluctance to get ahead of himself.

“There’s just a change in guard just in general,” he said earlier this week. “Who is going to be that guy, who is going to be that consistent guy that hasn’t really formed yet? Everyone is around the same level, honestly. Everyone is beatable at the same time. Even the top guys.

Advertisement

“It’s cool. I think tennis needs that, see some new faces, what have you. But it’s interesting. I mean, I’m not there yet. You ask me. I’m still that dark horse who can do something special. I kind of like it that I’m not like in the forefront of that, ’cause, you know, let those guys handle the pressure. I’m kind of Court 17, get some cheeky wins.”

Blame the U.S. Tennis Association for putting Tiafoe on Grandstand rather than the more intimate Court 17 then, on Saturday. His win turned out to be more disciplined than cheeky as the afternoon unfolded.

It still had elements of the usual Tiafoe.

The first set was a 73-minute carnival of long rallies and can-you-believe-that shots in which Tiafoe fell quickly to 2-5 then fended off five set points, including three in the tiebreaker. A happy crowd on Grandstand was pleased with that, even with a strong number of Schwartzman supporters among it.

Advertisement

Tiafoe then did what any good showman will do after priming his audience. He turned up his energy.

Tiafoe came out in the second set by jumping on Schwartzman’s serve and finally took control by earning a break point at 4-4, at which point the Argentine settled in where’s he’s most at home: on the baseline.

Tiafoe converted the break point with a 22-shot rally that brought down the house, but he wasn’t done yet. After exaggeratedly dragging his feet over to a group of dudes sitting courtside, he slapped them five, sat on the divider then tossed his hands up and fell into the crowd with drama.

It was a wonder he stood up again — the point made him 20-7 in rallies of nine shots or more.

Closing out the final two sets was straightforward after that. Tiafoe’s tired legs carried him to a double break point at 4-4 again in the third, which he converted by rushing to net. In the final game he coaxed two backhand errors from Schwartzman and sealed the matter with back-to-back aces, the second clocking 134 mph.

Next time he plays, it likely won’t be on Grandstand, much less Court 17. He may well be in Arthur Ashe Stadium, facing a champion and all the pressure that comes with it.

GiftOutline Gift Article