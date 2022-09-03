Maryland’s young running backs shine in opening win over Buffalo

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland Terrapins entered this season with lofty expectations for what their offense could become, but the unit started the opener against Buffalo with a serviceable, not spectacular, showing. And then Roman Hemby saw an opening: A gaping hole created by his offensive line, 70 yards of turf in front of him and legs that could speed past the defender futility chasing, first to his right and then from behind.

That touchdown by the redshirt freshman offered a spark in an at times lackluster 31-10 win over the Bulls, and it fueled a career-best showing for the young running back that helped quell concerns about his position group.

The Terrapins had an inconsistent running game last season as they primarily leaned on the arm of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. This year’s offense — with stability at quarterback, explosive receivers and a veteran offensive line — entered the 2022 campaign with a group of mostly unproven running backs as the team’s most significant question on that side of the ball. But Saturday in College Park, Tagovailoa didn’t generate fireworks in the passing game. Maryland’s third-year starting quarterback recorded 290 passing yards but also had a few miscues, including an interception when he overthrew a receiver.

Hemby, as he leaped into the air with a teammate celebrating his second touchdown of the afternoon, proved he could be a resounding answer — for this game that needed a burst of energy and for the Maryland season that needs a reliable rushing attack.

With 114 yards on the ground, Hemby had the brightest day among the Terps. His big touchdown run just after the second half began marked the longest rush by a Terp since 2019. Only five other Maryland players had rushed for at least 100 yards in a game since Locksley took over the program in 2019, and Hemby has much of his career still ahead.

Hemby announced his arrival as the Terps’ new starter with a 33-yard touchdown run on Maryland's first offensive drive. He stormed throw a hole in the offensive line, escaped a defender and scurried into the end zone — an impressive run until his speedy second score stole the headlines.

Fellow running back Antwain Littleton II quickly joined Hemby in the spotlight. On his first carry of the season, the 235-pound redshirt freshman powered up the middle for a 21-yard gain — capitalizing on Mosiah Nasili-Kite’s third-down sack and Tarheeb Still’s 17-yard punt return that handed the Terps excellent field position. Littleton fell short of the goal line but on the next play, he punched the ball into the end zone.

Early in the fourth quarter — after Corey Dyches’s reception, initially ruled a touchdown, was called back to the one-yard line — Littleton showcased his force again with another score. Fueled by Littleton and Hemby, the Terps mustered 5.7 yards per carry.

The passing attack flashed its ability, too, with Rakim Jarrett opening what could become a standout campaign with a 110-yard showing. Tagovailoa, even amid an up-and-down showing, completed 24 of 34 passes and led an offense that generated 446 yards and had nine Terps catch passes.

Behind Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones made their much-anticipated returns from major knee injuries. Demus only notched 23 receiving yards, but his presence on the field alone is enough to spark optimism.

Jones finished the day with 70 receiving yards. He had only appeared in 10 games since his debut season in 2018. He tore his ACL in the lead-up to the 2019 campaign, returned for the shortened 2020 season, and then tore his other ACL in the sixth game of last season. Now in his fifth year in College Park, perpetually fighting for playing time in a crowded room of talented wide receivers, he has an opportunity to shine.

Maryland’s defense held Buffalo scoreless until Al-Jay Henderson picked up a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter, and the Terps allowed just 3.7 yards per play. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett had a strong showing with five pass breakups and five tackles. The improvement of Maryland’s defense — and how it fares against tougher opposition — will determine how far this team can go as it aims to build off a 7-6 finish in 2021.

The Bulls missed a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter and the Maryland defense delivered a fourth-down stop just inside the 20-yard line during the second quarter, which helped the Terps maintain their distance until Hemby unleashed the long score that lifted Maryland to a 24-7 lead.

The opener served as an introduction of sorts for a handful Terps: Linebacker Jaishawn Barham, a highly touted freshman from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, earned a start in his college debut, and fellow freshman Octavian Smith Jr., a receiver, returned a late kickoff 41 yards. Chad Ryland, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, made a 45-yard field goal and provided reason to believe in Maryland’s kicking game. And then there’s the pair of young running backs, who rose above the slew of veterans to become the highlight of the day.

