Patrick Corbin rediscovers himself, quiets the Mets in a 7-1 Nats win

NEW YORK — Just over a month ago, Patrick Corbin looked lost on the mound. So he skipped a start in the rotation in early August to make adjustments, and since then he has steadily improved with each start. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Saturday, he put together one of his best performances all year, giving up just one run over seven innings in Washington’s 7-1 victory over the New York Mets.

On Aug. 6 against Philadelphia, he couldn’t get out of the first inning; two starts prior he couldn’t do the same at the Los Angeles Dodgers. His ERA stood at 7.02. Now, it is a slightly more sightly 6.28.

Saturday presented his toughest test yet. The Mets entered 39.5 games ahead of Washington in the standings. And opposite of him on the mound was Max Scherzer — his former teammate and arguably the greatest pitcher in Nationals’ history — looking for his 200th career win.

Luis García didn’t waste much time against Scherzer, launching the first pitch he saw — a 94 mph fastball — into the right field seats at 108 mph to give Washington a 1-0 lead. Scherzer pitched five innings, allowing three hits before exiting with fatigue in his left side.

The Mets responded in the third inning when Eduardo Escobar hit a solo shot off Corbin to tie the game. The pitch was a sinker down in the zone that Escobar leaned over for and poked over the wall in left field.

But after allowing the home run, Corbin didn’t abandon the pitch. In fact, he relied on it more heavily the rest of his outing. Corbin threw the pitch 60 times out of his 85 total pitches, and many of the offerings were up in the zone, which typically isn’t where Corbin throws it. His slider, which has been a staple in his arsenal for most of his career, was thrown only 13 times the whole game.

This season Corbin has relied on a mix of his sinker (thrown roughly 40.5 percent of the time) and slider (30.9 percent). He mixes in a four-seam fastball (20.5 percent) and occasionally will show a changeup.

The Mets (85-49) whiffed just twice on 31 swings at his sinker; they fouled off 13 of those pitches and put another 16 in play. But the Mets weren’t able to get much solid contact off Corbin, who allowed only three hits. Four of Corbin’s strikeouts were on the sinker — all of them looking.

In his last four starts, Corbin has allowed just eight earned runs. In each of his last three starts, he has allowed two runs or fewer. Corbin might have found an answer that can help him turn around his career in Washington. For a night, he was able to silence one of the best lineups in baseball.

How did Washington score its late insurance runs? Lane Thomas hit a solo home run — his 15th of the season — in the eighth inning off Adam Ottavino to give Washington a 2-1 lead. He passed Josh Bell for second-most this season as a National. He trails only Juan Soto, who hit 21 this year while with Washington.

Washington then scored five runs in the ninth. Josh Palacios hit an RBI bloop single over the head of Jeff McNeil with the infield playing in. CJ Abrams singled with the bases loaded to drive in two and put runners on the corners. Abrams nearly got picked off at first base, but when the Mets threw the ball away, Ildemaro Vargas scored from third. Thomas singled in the ensuing at-bat to score Abrams.

Where did César Hernández played in the field? He started in left field, the first time he played in the outfield since his rookie year in 2013. He played 22 games in center field that season for the Philadelphia Phillies but has since played in the infield — until Saturday.

Hernández — who has taken a lesser role since the team acquired Abrams — had the most experience of anyone against Scherzer, entering Saturday 11 for 54 against him in his career. He finished the game 1 for 3.

What’s the latest on Nelson Cruz? Cruz didn’t start at designated hitter — he suffered a knee contusion Friday after fouling a baseball off his left knee and exited the game. Martinez said after the game that he was day-to-day and Cruz woke up feeling better, but not well enough to play.

