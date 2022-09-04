César Hernández homers, at long last, and Nats take series off Mets

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — When César Hernández connected with the baseball in the fifth inning, he held his bat in the air for a few extra seconds and watched the ball soar toward the second deck Sunday afternoon at Citi Field. Starling Marte took a few steps and then stopped to admire the ball himself.

It took Hernández 545 plate appearances and 495 at-bats this year, but in the Washington Nationals’ 7-1 victory over the New York Mets — Washington’s 134th game of the season — he finally hit a home run. The two-run blast off Trevor Williams helped Washington (47-87) win the three-game series against the first-place Mets (85-50).

“I’m extremely happy to get the first one out of the way,” Hernández said through an interpreter. “I know last year I hit 21. … Hopefully, I find some more consistency the rest of the season and hit a few more.”

Hernández has been known as a speedy contact hitter during a 10-year major league career in which he has now hit just 71 homers. But after he hit 21 last year with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox, the Nationals signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal, expecting more pop out of his bat.

His slugging percentage entering Sunday’s game was .309 (his career percentage was .375).

Asked earlier this season about the lack of power, Manager Dave Martinez pointed to Hernández being late on his swings and not squaring up the ball as much as he did last year. The team wanted him to focus on getting out in front of pitches.

Last season, he pulled 40 percent of his swings, hit 37 percent to center and stroked just 23.1 percent to the opposite field, according to FanGraphs. This year, just 34.4 percent of his balls have been pulled, while 31.3 percent of his swings have gone to the opposite field. Even his barrel rate — which was 6.8 percent a year ago — has dipped to 2.5 this season.

Hernández said hitting leadoff led to a different approach at the plate, but hitting lower in the order allows him to be freer.

“Now that I’m hitting sixth in the lineup, I think I just have a different mentality at the plate, trying to be more aggressive on certain pitches going up to bat,” Hernández said.

Hernández has been moved to the bench recently in favor of Luis García and CJ Abrams — the team’s middle infield of the future. Still, Martinez got Hernández involved this weekend by starting him in the outfield, where he hasn’t played since his rookie year in 2013.

In the seventh inning, he dropped a flyball with runners on first and second. Fortunately for him, the Nationals were able to turn a double play after the Mets base runners started to return to their bases. His two-run homer, which extended the lead from 5-1 to 7-1, was mere insurance.

“He’s waited all year for that [homer],” Martinez laughed. “Look, for what it’s worth, the guy’s leading our team in hits. I changed roles on him and he’s gone out there, he’s accepted it. He’s done well. He’s a veteran guy and a true professional.”

How did Washington score its other runs? The Nats attacked Carlos Carrasco, ending his afternoon after just 2⅔ innings. After just five pitches, Washington had a 1-0 lead: Lane Thomas doubled to open the game, and then García hit a line drive to through the shift to score him.

The Nats added four runs in the third inning on a pair of two-out, two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas.

What was starter Erick Fedde’s line? Six innings, four hits, one run, one walk and a pair of strikeouts. For the second straight outing, Washington held the Mets to one run. Fedde didn’t get many Mets to swing and miss — seven whiffs on 48 swings — but he stifled their offense and mostly kept them off the bases.

Why was Victor Arano placed on the 15-day injured list? He experienced shoulder discomfort after his most recent appearance Sept. 1 against the Oakland Athletics and was eventually diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain. He was placed on the IL retroactive to Sept. 2, and Andrés Machado was recalled from Class AAA Rochester to take his place.

Arano will be shut down for two weeks, and Martinez wouldn’t commit to him returning this season. Martinez said he wants to see Arano throw off a mound — even if not in a live game — before the right-hander leaves for the offseason. The 27-year old reliever has a 4.50 ERA over 43 appearances for Washington this season.

How did Martinez set his starting rotation for next series? Aníbal Sánchez will start Monday, followed Paolo Espino, Cory Abbott and Josiah Gray against the St. Louis Cardinals. With Abbott starting Wednesday, Patrick Corbin will get an extra day of rest before his next start.

