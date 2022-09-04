After brutal start, Manchester United continues surge with rout of Arsenal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two weeks ago, Manchester United was a mess and the pressure was squarely on manager Erik ten Hag. On Sunday, that rough start continued to fade as United extended its winning streak to four by handing Arsenal its first loss of the English Premier League’s young season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antony, the 22-year-old Brazilian United wing signed last week from Ajax, scored in his debut at Old Trafford as United improved to 4-2 and fifth in the EPL with a 3-1 win that dropped first-place Arsenal to 5-1 with 15 points. After the Gunners’ Bukayo Saka made it 1-1 early in the second half, Marcus Rashford scored twice.

Ten Hag, the former Ajax manager, has made some big changes, including sidelining Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire as starters under the intense heat of United’s 0-2 start.

In the few months since his hiring in April, ten Hag has learned how every decision made by United’s manager is scrutinized. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he was asked about his first 100 days on the job and whether it was everything he’d hoped it would be.

“I am not such a dreamer, I am more the reality, and I knew it was a big challenge and hard work. I have been so busy I didn’t notice it has been 100 days, but that is a good signal.

“What I am doing is a football process. I love to manage that on and also off the pitch. I really enjoy it, it excites and challenges me and it is good to have this experience.”

His team has gotten 12 out of 18 possible points this season, beating Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and now Arsenal after losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Antony is one of five signings — along with Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro — expected to reshape United’s attack. As his paycheck indicates, expectations are high.

“We can make speed and creativity together, he will be a threat in the Premier League,” ten Hag said (via the BBC). “We were missing a player on the right wing, [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there, but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right. He did well, but I think he can do better. He had a great goal, but all the goals were team goals.

“It’s a process — you have to lift the standards every day. That is my demand and the players in our team have that demand. We have many players in the team who have won trophies and they have to bring that standard.”

On Sunday, ten Hag praised “the spirit in this team.”

“They can deal with setbacks and we did. A team can do that. I think we’ve really improved the mentality,” he said (via NBC). “ … I know we have the right characters. Now it’s about cooperation, get the resilience in, deal with setbacks but also belief. There’s room for improvement. First 10 minutes, then goal was canceled. We lost a little bit of composure.”

