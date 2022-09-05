Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday.

Advertisement

Mobley, the 2021 No. 3 pick and the 2022 Rookie of the Year runner-up, was one of three Cavaliers who deserved serious all-star consideration last year. Ultimately, he lost out to Garland and Allen, his more experienced teammates. That’s just how it goes, given that Blake Griffin and Yao Ming have been the only rookie all-stars since 2000.

Though Mobley’s game is predicated on defensive versatility rather than eye-popping scoring, his impact on winning has already earned him plenty of respect within the league. The 21-year-old big man should mature into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and he has a chance to compete this year with the likes of Siakam, Khris Middleton and Jimmy Butler for an Eastern Conference frontcourt reserve spot.