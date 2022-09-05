Gainesville, after a yearlong simmer, gets its first varsity victory

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gainesville did little to stand out in the final moments of its game Thursday. The starters got in victory formation, sophomore quarterback Josh Barido knelt and the Tigers left the field hoping to display the exact amount of commotion that would convey they had been there before. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even if they hadn’t been there before. The 54-28 victory over Osbourn Park, two weeks into Gainesville’s inaugural varsity season, was the first win in the Prince William County school’s history.

“Of course, I was happy as can be,” Bairdo said. “But we do need to focus on the next week and the long-term goals. After the game, I spoke to the team in the huddle and said, ‘Hey, the greatest teams can win like this and they won’t fall off. They’ll go right into the next week and play even better.’ ”

Gainesville’s coaches preach fundamentals, especially necessary considering just two of the program’s 130 players entered the season with varsity football experience.

“I told them last year, ‘If you’re hungry right now, I get it, you want to put your Hot Pocket in the microwave for two minutes and eat it; but if you want some good quality food, you put that beef stew in the crockpot and let it simmer all day,’ ” Coach Daniel Bruton said. “We’re beef stew. We’re going to trust the process.”

Gainesville opened last fall and featured a freshman and junior varsity program, which Bruton coached. The Tigers’ first varsity game this year was a 42-7 loss to Handley, but Thursday proved they are indeed ready for this level.

Sophomore Koven Smith finished wit 320 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return.

“That first kick return, that’s definitely going to stay with me forever,” Smith said. “That just lifted a lot of weight off my shoulders. After that, I was rocking and rolling.”

Georgetown Prep inspired by Serena

Entering the week of his team’s season-opener, Georgetown Prep Coach Dan Paro assigned his players homework: Watch tennis star Serena Williams.

Paro wanted the Little Hoyas to mimic the competitiveness of Williams, one of the sport’s greatest athletes, who may have played her final tournament last week at the U.S. Open.

“Find that fire in yourselves,” Paro told his players, “that competitive spirit and adrenaline flow.”

Prep’s players released their adrenaline to beat Pallotti, 16-14, and run around their North Bethesda field in celebration.

“All coaches in the area, we’re trying to find our kids’ competitive spirit,” Paro said. “Truthfully, I think that's the most important thing. There's some years where you might not have it. I just saw it from our kids a little bit earlier than normal.”

Last September, Pallotti beat Prep, 28-14. The Little Hoyas started 1-3 before finishing on a five-game winning streak and claiming their third consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

After learning the despair of losing last season, Prep went ahead early in the fourth quarter Friday when safety Lee Bruner returned a kickoff 90 yards for his second touchdown. Pallotti (0-1) missed a field goal as time expired.

While Williams’s career might have ended with a third-round loss Friday in New York, Prep’s season began with elation.

“The kids are so excited,” Paro said. “I mean, everyone understood what it meant. And that was the fun part.”

— Kyle Melnick

Players of the Week

Evan Taylor, RB, Poolesville: The senior rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown as the Falcons earned an overtime win against Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

QB Camren Boykin, Potomac School. The sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He added a rushing score in the Panthers’ 32-28 win over Norfolk Academy.

Jeff Overton, RB, Freedom (Woodbridge): The sophomore ran for 132 yards and added four touchdowns on the ground in a 74-0 drubbing of Fredericksburg opponent Riverbend.

Demiko Suggs, QB, Bell: The senior threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns as Bell pounded Eastern, 51-0.

Games to Watch

Theodore Roosevelt at Gonzaga, Friday, 6 p.m.

Quince Orchard at Paint Branch, Friday, 6:30

Patriot at Forest Park, Friday, 7 p.m.

Rock Creek Christian at St. Mary’s Ryken, Friday, 7 p.m.

Young Northwest gets a lesson in losing

When three hours of battling was over Friday night, a few Northwest Jaguars stopped and stared at the celebration being held by their opponent, Damascus. That was until Coach Travis Hawkins barked at them to get to the 50-yard line for handshakes. This game was over, no sense dwelling on the pain.

The dramatic 33-28 loss was a learning experience for a Northwest program that doesn’t often lose. The Jaguars went 11-2 last fall, a dominant campaign that was foiled only by eventual state champion and nearby rival Quince Orchard. But the spring brought plenty of attrition, as the program graduated 30 seniors, 12 of whom are now playing collegiately. In addition, the Jaguars saw presumed starting quarterback Patrick Doyle transfer to DeMatha. This year’s squad has 12 total seniors.

As a result, the team is not only young but also feels as though it has something to prove. That feeling doesn’t stop at the sideline either, as Northwest employs one of the younger coaching staffs in the state. Hawkins, 31, said his oldest assistant is 33 and his youngest is 23.

“We feel like we have a young and hungry program this year,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the biggest issue with a young team is getting it to communicate. High school boys are not always the first people to ask questions or give orders.

“They may know the scheme, but they’re hesitant to speak up to others because they’re afraid they may be wrong,” Hawkins said. “We tell them ‘You can yell out the wrong thing, and that’s okay because [the coaches] will correct you. But at least you’re yelling.”

High Point’s coach takes unconventional route

When a nearby pro day was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, it extinguished any last hopes Kal-El Statham had of playing football professionally. The linebacker had played at Florida Atlantic and Charleston and was counting on one final shot to make a name for himself.

“Through all the ups and downs, football has been the pillar in my life that kept me on the right track,” Statham said. “So losing football for an entire year, with no clear sight of ever playing again, put me in a dark place.”

Statham would eventually take the field again — as the coach of High Point High in Beltsville — but his path here was unconventional.

Initially, after accepting his playing career was finished, he combined his love for football and his background in graphic design to create high school football highlights for area schools.

“Ironically, High Point was the first team I covered in Maryland with video highlights against C.H. Flowers in 2021,” Statham said.

While watching the lopsided game, the idea of coaching crept into his mind. Statham had also become a long-term substitute for Prince George’s County public schools, and spending time with students further intrigued him.

So at age 25, Statham pounced when the High Point head coaching job became available.

“It was almost like God was guiding me to High Point to create something special,” Statham said

Creating something special at High Point will be a tough task, as the Eagles haven’t finished a season above .500 since the late 1990s. They have started this season 1-1 and host C.H. Flowers on Saturday.

— Tramel Raggs

