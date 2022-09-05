Lane Thomas is in middle of 6-0 win over Cardinals, his former team

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — In the top of the sixth, in the ballpark he once called home, against the team that traded him to the Washington Nationals about 13 months ago, Lane Thomas found the rally in his hands. And after battling reliever Andre Pallante for 10 pitches — fouling off two sliders and a 98-mph fastball, among other survival tactics — Thomas worked a bases-loaded walk, his contribution to a four-run inning in the Nationals’ 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I think I hit well with two strikes,” Thomas said, fully acknowledging that he wanted to excel against his old team. “I don’t know if it’s just like the approach aspect to it. I know I’m quick enough to get to a lot of fastballs. So it kind of gives you a little bit of relief to know that you can anticipate some of the sliders and curveballs and stuff, knowing that you can still hit a fastball the other way.”

Before Thomas faced Pallante, César Hernández, Josh Palacios and CJ Abrams singled, with Abrams logging his second hit on a tapper down the third base line. After Thomas walked, Luis García scored Palacios with a high chopper, Joey Meneses scored Abrams with a single to left, then Luke Voit, another former Cardinal, scored Thomas with a sac fly. Earlier in the afternoon, Thomas brought in Abrams when his double bounced in the right field corner and to a flower bed by the foul pole at Busch Stadium.

As has often been the case in recent games, as the Nationals have played some of their best baseball of the season, Thomas was in the middle of things. Abrams was, too, collecting four hits and his first career triple. So was Keibert Ruiz, who walked twice, singled and crushed a solo homer off James Naile in the eighth. And so was Meneses, who remained on fire with three more singles.

The Nationals (48-87) finished with 14 hits to the Cardinals’ three. They have won three in a row and six of their past eight.

“Look, I love what I’m seeing right now,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “And it’s been a lot fun working with these guys. They’re starting to get it. As you can see, they’re starting to get what we’re trying to do.”

Batting leadoff against righty Jack Flaherty, Thomas reached on that double in the third, then again when Flaherty plunked him in the fifth, once more on the well-earned walk in the sixth and finally on another walk in the seventh. He also used his speed to beat a decent throw from Lars Nootbaar on Voit’s sacrifice fly. Like last September, he should get another extended chance this month and started in favor of Victor Robles again Monday.

With Flaherty, who returned from a shoulder issue that landed him on the 60-day injured list, the Cardinals (79-56) are seeing if they have another reliable arm for the stretch run and postseason. The Nationals, on the other hand, are evaluating on a far different scale, fixing two eyes on a hazy future.

Thomas, 27 and first-time arbitration-eligible this coming winter, could play his way into that. Since the Nationals acquired him for veteran starter Jon Lester in July 2021, he has looked like a fourth outfielder on a contending roster, should Washington eventually yield one. Thomas is the fastest player on the team. Over the weekend, when the Nationals took two of three from the New York Mets, he hit his 15th homer of the season, trailing only Juan Soto for the club lead for 2022.

Recent success aside, Thomas is not having a stellar year, nor is he expected to be a make-or-break piece for Washington in the coming seasons. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage, .724 after Monday’s win, spiked to just average. He still strikes out too much, perhaps a product of being too choosy in early counts. But if the Nationals land even an above-average bench player from the Lester deal — a trade that made General Manager Mike Rizzo seem like a bandit, no matter if the Cardinals were set to cut Thomas loose — that’s a big little victory.

And those count.

A rewind for Sánchez? Well, it wasn’t quite the 7⅔ scoreless — and near no-hitter — Sánchez threw in his last outing at Busch Stadium, a gem that pushed Washington to a 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series in 2019. But after throwing 16 balls to 11 strikes in a rocky first inning Monday, Sánchez retired 12 straight batters. He even twice retired 42-year-old Albert Pujols, including with the bases juiced in the first, keeping Pujols one swing from tying Alex Rodriguez at 696 on the all-time home run list.

From the second on, he recorded 12 outs on 54 pitches, ultimately blanking the Cardinals for five frames. Sánchez has been rock solid in his past four starts, holding opponents to two runs and eight hits in 21⅓ innings. Behind him in the series opener, Hunter Harvey pitched a clean sixth and Mason Thompson recorded the final nine outs. That accounted for Thompson’s first career save. After he recorded it, Sánchez told reporters he intends to pitch next season.

“I know that I can do games like today,” said Sánchez, who missed three and a half months with a nerve impingement in his neck. “I know that I needed time, especially because I was out last year. But I’m here and I need to work every day and prepare as hard as I can to show that I can still pitch at this level.”

Has Meneses cooled off? Not nearly. With singles in the first, fifth and sixth, Meneses has 40 hits in his first 29 games, the most ever for a Nationals rookie in that number of contests. He has been rewriting that statistic for weeks, repeatedly edging out Anthony Rendon. Meneses now has a .339 batting average and on-base-plus slugging percentage of .939.

