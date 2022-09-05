Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ryan Kerrigan never really left the game after he announced his retirement from football in late July. On Monday, the Washington Commanders’ all-time sack leader was appointed assistant defensive line coach, giving the front five a familiar and respected face alongside Jeff Zgonina, who was recently promoted to defensive line coach.

The role is a seamless fit, despite Kerrigan’s lack of coaching experience. Roughly 48 hours after signing a one-day contract to end his 10-year playing career with Washington, Kerrigan was back on the field in Ashburn sporting Commanders apparel and voluntarily helping with the line. It quickly become obvious where his career was headed.

“I didn’t anticipate an opportunity would come so quick because of the timing of it, being that it was right in late July,” said Kerrigan, who admitted in his retirement news conference he hoped to parlay his playing days into coaching. “But I’m really thankful Coach [Ron] Rivera gave me this opportunity, and I’m just hoping to prove him right.”

In early August, Washington fired its previous defensive line coach, Sam Mills III, and elevated Zgonina. Brent Vieselmeyer, the assistant defensive backs/nickel coach, was tabbed to help out with the line, but his title never changed and Kerrigan quickly assumed the unofficial role as Zgonina’s assistant.

“As he shadowed the coaches, and I watched him with that, you could see how much fun he was having and how much respect he had garnered from the defensive ends,” Rivera said. “Those guys seem to gravitate to him. But also he took to it very well, very quickly. So having this opportunity to do that was, really, honestly, a no-brainer.”

Washington drafted Kerrigan with the 16th pick in 2011, beginning his decade-long run with the team before he capped his career with one season in Philadelphia. Revered for his work ethic and attention to detail, Kerrigan became a natural mentor to many of his younger teammates, even those who would eventually take his job late in his career.

A polished pass rusher whose production often belied his size (6-4, 265), Kerrigan notched 95.5 career sacks and, this past weekend, was added to Washington’s Greatest Players list.

“He’s a guy who’s been there and done that at a very high level. He’s really detailed, too,” defensive end James Smith-Williams said. “We played together my rookie year, and R.K. has been the same exact guy. He hasn’t changed a bit. Even then I was going to R.K. my rookie year, asking: ‘What do you see? What do you think?’ He was telling me that stuff three years ago, so him being coach won’t change anything.”

Yet Kerrigan’s transition from the field to the sidelines has required some adjustments. For one, his days are longer, with meetings that have no finite end. And his instinct to mentor others can go even further as he delves deeper into his evaluations of players he used to work alongside on the line.

“From my vantage point, having played with these guys a couple years ago to now working with them as a coach, I think it’s an awesome situation for me personally because I really want these guys to succeed,” he said.

Kam Curl is questionable

Washington safety Kam Curl said Monday he had surgery to repair his right thumb and is hopeful, though not certain, he’ll play in the team’s season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s just a little slight thumb injury,” he added. “I want to play every game, you know? My job is to play football, and that’s what I want to do.”

Wearing a small black cast over his wrist and thumb, Curl described the injury, which he suffered during Washington’s second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as a “freak accident.”

Curl said he could play with the cast if it came to that, but per NFL rules, the cast would have to be covered entirely with foam rubber or a similar soft material. The extra padding and the immobility of his wrist may make it too difficult for Curl, a versatile defensive back who is often asked to blitz, drop down in the box and fall back in deep coverage.

“I’m just trying to be careful with it,” Curl said. “Any injury is frustrating. I’m trying to play football, so it’s a little frustrating. Just being patient with it.”

Should Curl be unable to go Sunday against the Jaguars, the Commanders could turn to a rotation of players to fill the void, with Darrick Forrest and rookie Percy Butler likely to be in the mix.

Other injuries

Tight end Logan Thomas continues to work his way back from an extensive knee injury he suffered late last season. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list Aug. 22, but is still unsure whether he’ll play Week 1.

Thomas indicated Monday he would return either in Week 1 or Week 2, but the decision is up to the coaching and medical staffs. Among the things they could be looking for are whether Thomas can make the cuts he needs, whether his knee can withstand the pressure of blocking and how it continues to respond after practices.

He assured, however, that there is no doubt or lacking confidence in his repaired knee. Had there been any, he wouldn’t have practiced the past two weeks.

“All things to this point have gone well,” Thomas said, “but obviously there’s no simulation for a game.”

Fellow tight end Cole Turner said he expects to be available for Week 1 after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in training camp. The rookie out of Nevada could play a significant role in the offense, given his wide catch radius and size and the system’s emphasis on the position.

Turner said Monday he participated in team drills without limitations for the first time in weeks and now feels confident he’ll suit up against the Jaguars.

“I’m ready to go,” he said.

