DraftKings is robust both in terms of its quantity of bets and the breadth of sports offered. It popularized a wager that allows customers to guess who will score the first touchdown in a game; and this year it plans to add another layer, allowing bettors to guess which player or players will score the first two touchdowns.

If you think that’s exotic, shield your eyes: With DraftKings, you can bet on almost anything within a sporting event.

At a Chicago Cubs game this summer, my friend stayed amused by repeatedly betting whether a pitch would be faster or slower than the speed DraftKings set as the line. I looked over his shoulder in awe — both at his borderline degenerate behavior and the impressive technology, which quickly updated its numbers between pitches.

DraftKings’ signature green color really pops on the dark background of its app, and the company’s pricing of bets is typically quite competitive compared to its industry peers.

As a high-profile company, DraftKings has been involved in a couple of publicized incidents related to payouts — including one in January, when it took a full day to settle prop bets made by gamblers who pounced on news about Draymond Green’s playing status. DraftKings eventually paid the rightful winners in the Green situation, but not before stirring up angst among some bettors.