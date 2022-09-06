Bruce Allen to testify in House committee’s Washington NFL probe

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bruce Allen, the former team president of Washington’s NFL franchise, is scheduled to give a deposition remotely Tuesday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee is conducting an ongoing investigation of allegations of widespread sexual harassment within the organization, now known as the Washington Commanders, including accusations made against team owner Daniel Snyder. Snyder has denied all allegations made against him.

“The Committee is continuing to investigate the decades-long workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s failure to address it,” a spokesperson for the committee said in a written statement. “Mr. Allen served in senior roles under team owner Dan Snyder for many years, so his testimony is important for the Committee to fully understand these serious issues and advance reforms to protect workers in the future.”

Allen was subpoenaed by the committee for the deposition, according to the spokesperson.

The deposition was to be conducted privately. Such depositions typically are conducted by committee lawyers and staff members.

Allen was not immediately available to comment. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request to comment. He was scheduled to testify beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, according to a deposition notice.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, wrote to fellow committee members in a 29-page memo in June that the panel’s investigation had found evidence that Snyder and members of his legal team conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “dossier” targeting former team employees, their attorneys and journalists in an attempt to discredit his accusers and shift blame.

According to Maloney’s memo in June, the committee’s investigation found evidence that Snyder and his attorneys sent private investigators to the homes of former team cheerleaders seeking derogatory information about Allen and combed through more than 400,000 emails on Allen’s inactive team account in an effort to convince the NFL that Allen was “responsible for the team’s toxic work culture.”

Snyder fired Allen in December 2019 after Allen spent a decade as the team’s president.

Lawyers representing Snyder provided attorney Beth Wilkinson, who was overseeing a league investigation into the team’s workplace, and the NFL with the Allen emails, according to the evidence found by the committee’s investigation.

An attorney for Snyder “identified the specific inappropriate Bruce Allen emails in attempting to demonstrate that Bruce Allen had created a toxic environment at the Washington Commanders,” Maloney’s June memo said.

Several of those emails later appeared in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, including some in which Jon Gruden, then the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language over approximately seven years of correspondence with Allen and others while Gruden worked for ESPN.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders in October after the emails were revealed. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL in November, accusing the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell of using leaked emails to “publicly sabotage Gruden’s career” and pressure him into resigning. The NFL has said that it did not leak Gruden’s emails.

Tanya Snyder, Daniel Snyder’s wife and the team’s co-CEO, told fellow NFL franchise owners at a league meeting in New York in October that neither she nor her husband was responsible for the leaked emails, multiple people present at that meeting said at the time.

The NFL said in a filing to a Nevada court last month that Jon Gruden continued to send “derogatory emails consistently” while serving as the Raiders’ coach.

Daniel Snyder gave a voluntary deposition under oath to the committee remotely for more than 10 hours remotely in late July. Goodell testified remotely to the committee during a June 22 hearing on Capitol Hill.

In April, the committee detailed allegations of financial improprieties by Snyder and the team in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission. The attorneys general for D.C., Democrat Karl A. Racine, and Virginia, Republican Jason S. Miyares, announced they would investigate. The team has denied committing any financial improprieties.

The NFL is conducting an ongoing investigation being led by Mary Jo White, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following Wilkinson’s investigation, the NFL announced in July 2021 that the team had been fined $10 million and that Tanya Snyder would assume responsibility for the franchise’s daily operations for an unspecified period.

Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, said at a congressional roundtable in February that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. Snyder denied the accusations, calling them “outright lies.”

The Washington Post reported in June details of a then-employee’s claim that Snyder sexually assaulted her during a flight on his private plane in April 2009. Later that year, the team agreed to pay the female employee, whom it fired, $1.6 million in a confidential settlement. In a 2020 court filing, Snyder called the woman’s claims “meritless.”

