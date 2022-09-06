Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In some ways, the name Carson Wentz could be dropped into the space reserved for “insert Washington NFL quarterback here” and fit perfectly. He is being billed as a decided upgrade over the hodgepodge of players who have manned the position, a list that includes 25 starters this century. Win a (fake) prize for listing them all. Answers below.

None other than owner Daniel Snyder, in his first public comments since he re-christened his franchise as the Commanders, said last month, “We finally have ourselves a quarterback.” Whether he knows what a quality, stable, franchise-steadying signal caller looks like is up for debate because he has, to this point, only seen them in opposing jerseys. But he surely knows what one doesn’t look like because he has seen Tim Hasselbeck and Kyle Allen and John Beck and Case Keenum — to name just a few — start for his team.

There is a school of thought that Wentz will be neither a solution nor a savior here. He played last year in Indianapolis for a coach who once had him performing at an MVP level — Frank Reich was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in Wentz’s impressive but injury-shortened 2017 — and that franchise decided to punt on Wentz after a single season. It’s hard to marry that one-and-done failure with how he has been described by the Commanders’ brass.

“Stability,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said last week when asked what Wentz’s presence means. “You look at the last two seasons — I mean, playing eight quarterbacks over two seasons, he has stabilized that position for us. And we’re excited about what he brings to the table in terms of his physical talent and also what he brings to the table as a person, as a leader.”

Will we look back on that assessment as prescient? Before you answer, let’s play another little game. Match the following quotes to the Washington coach or executive who said them (and when):

1. “He has the charisma, he has the character, he has everything that you want in a quarterback. And that’s what they’re supposed to be: a face of the franchise.”

2. “You feel his experience. You feel his presence in the huddle. You feel his ability to retain information from a meeting and take it out to the practice field and apply it.”

3. “You talk about a guy not being experienced — I believe in the guys. I believe in ’em. And I’ve been doing this for a long time. And I put my reputation on these guys that they can play.”

4. “We do feel very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks on our roster now.”

That’s quite a salad of names and expectations, and reviewing all of those circumstances and characters from the past just reinforces the idea that prematurely declaring stability at quarterback in Washington is pure folly. Since 2000, this franchise has drafted four quarterbacks in the first round — Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell, Griffin and Dwayne Haskins. It has traded for Smith, Donovan McNabb, Mark Brunell and Wentz. When you consider that the team has one playoff victory since the 2000 season, it’s fair to conclude that none of it has really worked.

Now Wentz is up, and it’s unfair to call his tenure a failure before it begins. Tread cautiously, of course. But this team spent the offseason preparing for the 29-year-old, who was the second pick of the 2016 draft, to be its new leader. What have the Commanders learned?

“The one thing — I have heard it but to see it — he is very resilient,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “A lot of things kind of just go off his back. He is very hard on himself. He pushes himself, and you can see it. In meetings, you can see it. This is a young man who is very serious about his craft. I think he is a guy that is driven. It has been fun watching him. Every now and then, it is neat to watch him and see something positive and you go, ‘Okay, he’s got that.’ He takes a little bit of pride in those things.”

That’s all nice to hear, and it could well be meaningful for this year’s team — the first to play with the Commanders name. But it’s also difficult to believe those qualities will make him the quarterback here for, say, the next four years because quarterbacks here aren’t usually around for four years.

Since Mark Rypien helped win the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl, following the 1991 season, Washington has employed just one player who led the team in passing four straight years. That was Kirk Cousins, who lived through yearly questions about his contract status and weekly referendums on his play. It was stable for Washington. It was a roller coaster anyway.

Can Wentz settle it all down? His performance during the preseason was decidedly blah, but he enters the year saying all the right things about how he and an offense with a few more weapons — a healthier Curtis Samuel at wide receiver and Logan Thomas at tight end, not to mention first-round pick Jahan Dotson as another wideout — might perform.

“I like the mind-set,” Wentz said last week. “I like the makeup. Definitely not perfect, and we’ll be building and growing as a team really every week, every time we step on the field. But the body of work we’ve had from OTAs, the summer, training camp and then preseason games, I really like where we’re at, and I’m optimistic.”

So are the people who brought him here in the first place. But they’re merely entering their third season with this franchise. The rest of us, we’ve lived this carousel. So, as promised, here is the list of Washington starting quarterbacks this century, in order of most to fewest starts:

Kirk Cousins, Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III, Mark Brunell, Patrick Ramsey, Rex Grossman, Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke, Tony Banks, Donovan McNabb, Dwayne Haskins, Brad Johnson, Case Keenum, Shane Matthews, Jeff George, Colt McCoy, Tim Hasselbeck, Kyle Allen, Danny Wuerffel, John Beck, Todd Collins, Josh Johnson, Mark Sanchez, Garrett Gilbert and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Whew. How many did you get?

On Sunday, Carson Wentz becomes the 26th name on that list. Maybe he will become the stabilizing star. If he does, he will buck a trend that’s going on three decades.

