PSG coach takes heat for joking about private jets amid energy crisis

It all started innocently enough amid a national drive for energy conservation when an executive for France’s high-speed rail network called out the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club for using a private jet rather than a train to make the roughly 200-mile trip from Paris to Nantes for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match.

Alain Krakovitch, director of TGV-Intercity service, had tweeted video of players in midflight, noting, “I re-re-renew our proposition of a TGV offer adapted to your specific needs.” Private jets have been a hot-button topic of late, particularly in France, where social media users have tracked their use during heat waves, droughts and floods. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged everyone to “do their bit” to fight climate change.

Cristophe Galtier, the PSG coach, fully expected to be asked about the team’s jet during a Monday news conference, and he initially smiled in response to the question. Then he turned to Kylian Mbappé, his star striker, who dissolved into laughter as they sat on the lectern.

“I thought I would get that question,” Galtier said after a brief pause, summoning a bit of snark. “To be very honest with you, this morning we spoke with the company that organizes our trips, and we’re trying to see if we can travel by sand yacht.”

A land or sand yacht, for the uninitiated, is not a ’66 Bonneville. It’s basically a catamaran on wheels.

Never mind that PSG told the Associated Press that there were no late-night TGV trains it could use to return to Paris after their 3-0 victory or that it said the team was increasingly using buses for short trips. Politicians were quick to jump on the issue.

“Are you serious, responding like this???” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. “Wake up guys???”

Bruno Le Maire, the country’s finance minister, called Galtier’s comment “out of place” and told French broadcaster BFM TV (via Reuters): “I love Mbappé. We can all have the giggles at the least opportune moment, and it really was the least opportune moment. … But we all have to take climate change seriously.”

The wisecracks flew on the French Land Sailing Federation’s Facebook page: “At some point the sand yacht goes faster than the psg bus!!!” and “Watch out for the bridges!”

Christophe Roger, head of the French sand yachting federation, had perhaps the most realistic response on the whole matter.

“Following the message from Christophe Galtier, the PSG coach, I am pleased to announce to him that the French sand yachting federation confirms to him that we can go to Nantes, from Paris to Nantes, by sand yacht,” he said (via Europe 1) before cracking, “it only takes nine hours [and] a well-oriented and constant wind. It really costs less, since for a sum of 100 to 150 euros, you can go there in a sand yacht and effectively with a carbon footprint equal to zero.

“More seriously, if the PSG team, starting with Kylian Mbappé, wishes to come and do sand yachting, the French federation of sand yachting will have the pleasure of inviting them and they will be able to discover our discipline.”

Neither PSG nor Mbappé have had any further comment. The team hosts Juventus in a UEFA Champions League match at 3 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

