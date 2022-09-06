Frances Tiafoe has the U.S. Open crowd — and LeBron James — on his side

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — As is the case with most young athletes, one of the first things Frances Tiafoe did upon returning to the locker room after his blockbuster upset over Rafael Nadal on Monday was check his phone. What he saw sent his already swirling emotions into a tailspin.

LeBron James had tweeted about him.

“Bro I was going craaaazy,” Tiafoe said, a grin engulfing his face. “I mean, that’s my guy! To see him post that, I was like, ‘Do I retweet it as soon as he sent it?!’ I was like, you know what? I’m going to be cool and then act like I didn’t see it and then retweet it three hours later.”

Tiafoe did exactly that, playing it cool before thanking James and promising he has more work left to do. But the NBA megastar was hardly the only athlete to shout out Tiafoe on Monday — the four-set victory that sent him into the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career drew frenzied reaction from the greater sports world Monday.

Advertisement

None were more pleased than the 24-year-old’s fellow American tennis players, past and present.

BIG FOEEEEE🗣🗣🗣 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 5, 2022

Foe 🇺🇸 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 6, 2022

Tiafoe is the youngest American man to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick did so in 2006, also at 24. Beyond Tiafoe’s allure as a next great American player, his story makes him easy to root for to many.

The son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, Tiafoe’s father, Frances Sr., worked as a maintenance man at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center, where Tiafoe and his twin brother learned to play. His mother, Alphina, worked night shifts as a licensed practical nurse. Tennis was meant to be a pathway to college, which Tiafoe’s parents otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford without a scholarship.

His parents watched in person Monday.

“To see them experience me beat Rafa Nadal, they’ve seen me have big wins, but to beat those Mount Rushmore guys, for them, I can’t imagine what was going through their heads,” Tiafoe said. “Yeah. I mean, they’re going to remember today for the rest of their lives.”

Tiafoe has a fighting chance at moving into the first major semifinal of his career, and perhaps beyond. He’ll face world No. 11 Andrey Rublev of Russia, against whom he holds a 1-1 record, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The tournament will crown a first-time major champion on the men’s side for the third year in a row.

The draw is more open than it has been since the era of tennis’s Big Three began, with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer skipping his fifth consecutive major — and third straight U.S. Open — as he recovers from knee surgery. Novak Djokovic, who has 21 Grand Slam trophies, announced his withdrawal before the tournament started.

Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon that he would not be getting a coronavirus vaccine and the United States requires proof of vaccination for nonimmigrant noncitizens to enter the country.

Beyond the absence of tennis’s titans, this U.S. Open is the first since 2000 in which neither of the top two seeded men reached the quarterfinals. Tiafoe’s buddy Nick Kyrgios knocked out No. 1 seed and reigning champion Daniil Medvedev on Sunday and Nadal was seeded second.

Advertisement

That means a lot of eyes will be on Tiafoe as he takes on Rublev. Including some of Tiafoe’s heroes.

NBA super agent Rich Paul, who represents James, sent Tiafoe a text Monday after the win. Wizards guard Bradley Beal experienced his first tennis match sitting in Tiafoe’s player box alongside his wife.

Tiafoe has been a longtime Wizards supporter. He’s been wearing Beal’s No. 3 jersey around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the tournament.

“That’s super cool. The fact they’re watching right now, it’s a perfect time,” Tiafoe said. “U.S. Open is always a perfect time because there’s no real sports really going on. People can focus on tennis, which is great.”

Tiafoe is taking the attention in stride. Rublev, 24, is a stern customer. He’s won three titles, including two on hard court, this year, and outplayed Tiafoe when they last met in March as Tiafoe was coming off an injury. Tiafoe needed five sets to defeat him in the third round of the U.S. Open last year.

Advertisement

But the American will surely have the crowd behind him, cheering loudly — especially if Wednesday’s forecast for rain holds and the tournament closes the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium, turning the 24,000-seat stadium into an echo chamber.

With the audience on his side and a grand opportunity in front of him, Tiafoe likes his chances.

“Everyone is looking at it, I’m sure, everyone looks at it, like, ‘Here we go,’ right? So am I,” he said. “I’m just taking it day by day. Yeah, slams — crazy things can happen. Especially here in New York. It’s going to be a fun ride come Wednesday.”

GiftOutline Gift Article