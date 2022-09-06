The center does not hold for Nationals, whose winning streak is halted

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Turns out a four-game winning streak was not meant to be for the Washington Nationals. Not in 2022. Not yet, at least, with the team six days into September and 26 contests from the end of what’s been a mostly dreadful season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the past week, though, before the Nationals fell to the Cardinals on Tuesday night, there was a slight shift in the air around this club. Ahead of a 4-1 loss, they had taken three straight and six of eight. The defense was much sharper. The pitchers limited contenders such as the Cardinals and New York Mets — and yes, a fellow last-place team in the Oakland Athletics. And the offense, stripped of its top two hitters since Aug. 2, rode Joey Meneses and Luis García, and Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas, Ildemaro Vargas and improved at-bats from rookie shortstop CJ Abrams.

Quite the formula, right?

It was effective, but it couldn’t last. The Nationals pushed ahead when Vargas singled in García, who had doubled off Cardinals starter José Quintana in the second. But aside from García and Meneses, no one else managed more than a single for Washington (48-88). Between the second and when Meneses doubled in the ninth, no one even reached scoring position. Paolo Espino, the Nationals’ starter, was sharp for every inning but the fourth, when he was tagged for three runs on Brendan Donovan’s homer, Tyler O’Neill’s sacrifice fly and an RBI double for Nolan Gorman.

The Cardinals (80-56) logged four of their eight hits in that frame. And so the Nationals reached a far more familiar conclusion.

How did MacKenzie Gore’s simulated game go? Gore threw 37 pitches in two innings Tuesday afternoon, facing teammates Riley Adams, Josh Palacios and Alex Call. Afterward, Gore told reporters his elbow felt fine, though a more telling measure will be if it aches beyond normal soreness Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old has been sidelined with elbow inflammation since joining Washington as part of the six-player package for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. But if Gore’s next bullpen session goes well, the Nationals might send him out on a rehab assignment, typically the final step before a return from the injured list.

That bullpen session is currently scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia. So a window remains open for Gore to start for his new team before the season ends.

“I’m here to pitch. It’s my job to get ready to go back out there and pitch,” Gore said when asked why it’s important to debut for the Nationals in 2022 instead of shutting down for the season. “Obviously, we don’t want to rush it and do anything that could affect us going into next year. But if I feel good, it’s my job to pitch.”

How did the Cardinals extend their lead late? Gorman rocked a solo homer off Steve Cishek in the bottom of the seventh, taking a 2-2 slider out to right. Cishek, 36, has allowed at least one earned run in five of his past six relief appearances. In that stretch, his ERA, a tricky stat for relievers, has leaped from 3.68 to 4.79. Washington then brought the tying run to the plate with one down in the ninth, giving Ruiz and García a chance to make noise against flame-throwing closer Ryan Helsley. But Helsley retired them both to shut the door.

Who held Albert Pujols at 695 home runs? That was reliever Jake McGee’s job after Aníbal Sánchez and Mason Thompson handled the duties Monday. Pujols, 42 and in his final season, pinch-hit against the left-handed McGee to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Most of the crowd stood, hoping to see Pujols tie Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run list. But he got under McGee’s 1-1 fastball, lifting it to Thomas’s glove in left-center. The fans took their seats and exhaled. McGee likely did, too.

