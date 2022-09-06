USWNT gets a tougher test than expected, beats Nigeria at Audi Field

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first D.C. appearance by the U.S. women’s national soccer team in more than five years Tuesday was not supposed to be this stressful. The world champions had thumped the same opponent by four goals three days earlier, hadn’t lost at home since 2017 and hadn’t even conceded a goal since April.

This figured to be more spectacle than serious competition, as many U.S. matches are.

But as a picture-perfect sunset glowed over Audi Field, the top-ranked United States found itself in a second-half deadlock with No. 46 Nigeria. Then age-defying Megan Rapinoe entered, Rose Lavelle contorted, and all was well again for the Americans, who earned a 2-1 victory before an announced crowd of 18,869.

In the 66th minute, a minute after taking the field, the 37-year-old Rapinoe delicately chipped a cross from the end line. The ball was behind Lavelle, who needed to step back and twist her upper body to head it. The ball pinged off the right post and trickled across the line, relieving pressure that had been building since early in the second half, when the Super Falcons tied the friendly.

Lavelle marked her 22nd career goal by leaping into Rapinoe’s arms.

The Americans extended their home unbeaten streak to 71 (64-0-7), still 33 short of the program record. They’ve won 13 straight overall by a 52-2 margin and are unbeaten in 22 straight. Their shutout streak, however, ended at nine games.

U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski made three changes to the lineup that defeated Nigeria, 4-0, on Saturday in Kansas City, Kan. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy replaced Alyssa Naeher, center back Naomi Girma took Becky Sauerbrunn’s spot, and central midfielder Sam Coffey, making her senior national team debut amid a stellar rookie season with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, filled Andi Sullivan’s role.

Sullivan was among four Spirit players on the bench, joining goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, midfielder Ashley Sanchez and forward Ashley Hatch. Two others withdrew from training camp — defender Kelley O’Hara with a hip ailment and forward Trinity Rodman for family reasons — and another regular, defender Emily Sonnett, was unavailable because of a season-ending foot injury.

Hatch entered in the 80th minute.

Nigeria — which, like the United States, has qualified for all nine World Cups — was in retreat most of the first half. It did have moments of prosperity but could not sustain pressure.

The Americans created waves of early chances but were inefficient inside the penalty area.

With some help, the breakthrough came in the 24th minute. The sequence was almost identical to a threat a moment earlier, when Mallory Pugh crossed to Lindsey Horan for a serious threat from close range.

Capping another patient exercise, Pugh targeted Horan with a low cross. This time, in an effort to prevent Horan’s reception, defender Blessing Demehin stabbed at the ball at the edge of the six-yard box, only to send it skidding between goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s legs for an own goal.

Immediately after the break, the Super Falcons were causing trouble. The Americans failed to reverse course, and in the 50th minute, the visitors scored a deserved equalizer.

Glory Ogbonna delivered a long ball. U.S. right back Sofia Huerta missed a header, allowing substitute Uchenna Kanu to make an angled run and expertly drive an eight-yard shot past Murphy and into the upper far corner.

This was not the way Andonovski had planned it. The game needed a jolt, and Rapinoe and Lavelle brought it.

Here’s what else to know from the friendly:

Wembley awaits

The U.S. schedule will intensify next month with an Oct. 7 friendly against European champion England at sold-out Wembley Stadium, followed by a probable visit to eighth-ranked Spain a few days later. Negotiations involving that second match have not been finalized.

The Americans will also play two home friendlies in November. The opponent and venues are expected to be announced soon.

CBA ceremony

After the match, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the national team’s players association officially signed the collective bargaining agreement, which was reached in May and ended years of labor acrimony.

It features identical economic terms with the men’s team and, the USSF said, “sets the global standard moving forward for international soccer.”

Ceremony guests included former female players, Capitol Hill lawmakers and representatives from the NFL and MLB players’ associations.

Extended stay

With the San Diego Wave facing the Washington Spirit on Saturday afternoon at Audi Field, Girma, Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck will remain in the D.C. area and reconnect with their San Diego teammates later in the week. CBS will carry the NWSL match, starting at 1 p.m.

Nigeria’s U.S. ties

The Super Falcons are coached by American Randy Waldrum, the coach of the University of Pittsburgh women’s program. His assistants include Lauren Gregg, a former University of Virginia coach and U.S. assistant.

The roster includes several Nigerian Americans, including sisters Toni and Nicole Payne. Toni Payne, 27, played for Duke and U.S. youth national teams. Nicole, 21, played for West Virginia.

