Breaking down the Washington Commanders’ 2022 schedule

After facing one of the NFL’s toughest slates in 2021, the Washington Commanders have one of the league’s easiest schedules in 2022. Washington will play seven games against teams expected to be among the eight worst in the league this season and will face only two teams projected in the top 10, according to Inpredictable, a sports betting analysis website.

In this critical third year, Coach Ron Rivera wants to start fast. His team has struggled early in both of his years in Washington — starting 2-7 in 2020, then 2-6 in 2021 — and it would be hard to cherry-pick an easier opening stretch than this year’s. If the Commanders navigate the tough part of the schedule, which generally comes in the middle of the year, a late bye (in Week 14) could propel them toward the postseason — though they often will be at a critical rest disadvantage.

Here’s a week-by-week breakdown of Washington’s schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m., Fox

Rivera’s third season starts with a soft launch. Jacksonville is one of the only teams in the same stratosphere of dysfunction as Washington. Since 2011, the Jaguars have been the worst team in the league, by a wide margin, at 47-130 (.266).

Despite big changes — firing Urban Meyer and hiring former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to develop a young, talented core — the Jaguars remain a relative layup. The Carson Wentz era will begin with a chance for the quarterback to avenge last season’s Week 18 loss that forced the Colts out of the playoffs and him out of Indianapolis.

Week 2: Sept. 18 at Detroit Lions

1 p.m., Fox

Similar to Jacksonville: If Rivera wants to show his team has taken a step forward, Detroit is a juicy opportunity — even on the road. The Lions have young talent and seem to play hard for Coach Dan Campbell, but with quarterback Jared Goff, their ceiling is limited.

In a loss at Ford Field in 2020, Washington defensive end Chase Young made the biggest mistake of his rookie year by roughing the passer in the final seconds to push the Lions into field goal range. Young will miss at least the season’s first four games while recovering from a knee injury, so he won’t be able to redeem himself in this one.

Week 3: Sept. 25 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

1 p.m., Fox

In 2020, the Rivera era began with a surprise win over the Wentz-led Eagles at home. Wentz was 24 for 42 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — and he would like to be better in his first matchup with the team that drafted him.

Though this game might not be as charged as Wentz’s return to Philadelphia in Week 10, it promises to carry extra weight for a 29-year-old who’s trying to rejuvenate his career.

Week 4: Oct. 2 at Dallas Cowboys

1 p.m., Fox

In Week 16 last season, this team imploded in a 56-14 loss at Dallas. Washington allowed 42 points in the first half, matching a franchise record, and one defensive tackle, Jonathan Allen, threw a punch at another, Daron Payne, on the sideline as the team’s playoff hopes evaporated on “Sunday Night Football.”

Oddsmakers believe this will be one of Washington’s toughest games. The Cowboys are favored to defend their NFC East title and are led by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons.

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans

1 p.m., CBS

Last season, Tennessee got the AFC’s top seed as a much better version of what Washington wanted to be: a defensive power with an elite rushing attack and an effective veteran passer. This year, the Titans will run it back with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and a defense headlined by safety Kevin Byard and tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Chicago Bears

8:15 p.m., Prime Video

For the first time since 2007, Washington will face a Thursday night opponent that’s neither in the NFC East nor the Minnesota Vikings. Rivera has not had a lot of success coaching against the team he spent nine years with as a player — Carolina was 1-3 vs. Chicago under Rivera — and Washington has a formidable test to reverse that trend despite the Bears’ bleak outlook in the first year of a new regime.

Since the arrival of “Thursday Night Football” in 2006, road teams are 107-139 (.435).

Week 7: Oct. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers

1 p.m., Fox

After another busy offseason, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back — but the team around him looks different. The Packers traded star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, so their offense will rely on several rookie wide receivers and a talented backfield. The unit needs to score just enough to complement the defense, which, led by cornerback Jaire Alexander and tackle Kenny Clark, is expected to be one of the NFL’s best.

Week 8: Oct. 30 at Indianapolis Colts

4:25 p.m., Fox

This is the first of three straight games that offer intrigue for Washington quarterbacks past and present. Wentz returns to Indianapolis, where last year an attempt to reestablish his career under former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich combusted. Several in the Indianapolis organization, including owner Jim Irsay, repeatedly criticized Wentz this offseason. In August, Irsay said, “We went through some inconsistency at quarterback, and that led to massive problems.”

Week 9: Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m., Fox

In October 2019, the only time Cousins has faced his former team, the host Vikings beat Washington, 19-9, behind Cousins’s peak Cousins day: 23 for 26 for 285 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

Week 10: Nov. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m., ESPN

On “Monday Night Football,” Wentz returns to Philadelphia, where in five years he went from hyped No. 2 pick to MVP candidate to one of the league’s worst quarterbacks to booed while sitting on the bench. The Eagles ate a record $33.8 million in salary cap to trade Wentz as part of the acrimonious split. The city will be prepared to show some brotherly love.

Week 11: Nov. 20 at Houston Texans

1 p.m., Fox

Houston is expected to be the league’s worst team, according to Inpredictable. The Texans are still reeling from the organizational overhaul that led to the promotion of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Washington has faced Houston just five times, its fewest matchups with any active team, going 2-3. Quarterback Davis Mills, wideout Brandin Cooks and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. lead this year’s Texans.

Week 12: Nov. 27 vs. Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m., Fox

The Falcons are the only team Inpredictable expects to be in the same realm of bad as Houston. After trading Matt Ryan, Atlanta will bet on journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota to maximize tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie wide receiver Drake London.

But the defense features little talent outside of tackle Grady Jarrett, meaning Atlanta should be susceptible to a shootout.

Week 13: Dec. 4 at New York Giants

1 p.m., Fox

If quarterback Daniel Jones is still the Giants’ starter, the Commanders must learn to contain him. In three years, Jones is 4-1 with a 100.4 passer rating against Washington — and 8-24 with an 82 passer rating against everyone else. Essentially, against Washington Jones is Russell Wilson — he has 30 rushes for 218 yards — and against everyone else he is Jason Campbell.

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 vs. New York Giants

Date, time and TV TBA

After a late bye, Washington faces New York again, this time at home with a significant rest advantage. (The Giants host Philadelphia the week before.) This is the only consolation for a difficult second-half slate that includes four games — at Philadelphia, at the Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Dallas — in which the Commanders’ opponent will have extra rest.

Having such an advantage particularly matters late in the season. In the past decade, teams favored by betting markets with a rest advantage are 79-30 (.725), according to Sharp Football.

Week 16: Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers

4:05 p.m., CBS

Christmas Eve. West Coast. Saturday afternoon. Washington could get its first glimpse of quarterback Trey Lance, and Coach Kyle Shanahan will have a shot at improving his 2-1 record against the team he and his father, Mike, coached during the RGIII era.

Oddsmakers believe this game and Week 4 at Dallas are the toughest on Washington’s schedule.

Week 17: Jan. 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

1 p.m., Fox

If healthy, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be in his fifth game back from suspension. The Browns have an elite defense, led by end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, and they could become a very good offense with a dangerous running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt if Watson returns to his form from 2020 with Houston.

Washington has always struggled against Cleveland. The Commanders’ 12-34-1 record (.266) against the Browns is their second worst vs. any team, behind only their mark against Kansas City (1-10, .091).

Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date, time and TV TBA

Everybody knows what this is: rivals meeting during the last week of the season in what league and television executives hope will be a game with playoff implications. Do the teams come through? TBD. (Washington also will retire former quarterback Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9.)

