After a reset, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens appear poised to contend again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Baltimore Ravens’ disappointing 2021 season drew to a close, Calais Campbell wondered whether his NFL playing days might be ending, too. The defensive end had endured the rigors of playing 14 seasons for three teams in a distinguished career that has included six Pro Bowl selections and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. His 36th birthday was looming.

“When [the season] was over, I met for the exit meetings and stuff,” Campbell said recently. “At that point in time, I thought that might have been it. I don’t know if I’ve got anything left in me.”

But Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Coach John Harbaugh urged Campbell not to make a hasty decision. They told him to take his time and let them know whether he wanted to keep playing — because, if so, they would love to have him back. And as Campbell settled into his offseason routine and found his body was feeling fine, he watched other teams participating in the playoffs and began to feel the urge to help the Ravens return to their customary place among the NFL’s contenders.

“My desire to play football was high, and my body felt good,” said Campbell, who ended up re-signing in April on a two-year deal. “Just knowing that the Ravens would be a team that could compete — we still went through the free agency process and considered everything, all the possibilities, but I always knew I felt like the Ravens were going to be the place I ended up at. The team had the pieces in place, and I like what we did in the offseason. I just knew that it was going to be a good opportunity. So here we are.”

And here the Ravens are, attempting to rebound from a season in which they finished 8-9, lost their final six games and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.

“Anybody that gets sent home, no matter what sport it is, you’re like, ‘All right, I can’t wait to get back and get my turn,’ ” safety Chuck Clark said in the preseason. “You strike out in baseball — you want to get back and get your turn again. … We had a down year. But when … it comes back around for our turn, we’ll be ready.”

The Ravens have been among the league’s most consistent winners of the 2000s. They have had 15 winning seasons this century and rank fifth among NFL teams in total victories and second, behind only the New England Patriots, in playoff wins in that span. They also have two Super Bowl triumphs. But this is not the first time they have needed a reset: Coming off their Super Bowl win after the 2012 season, they missed the playoffs in four of five years.

“I think it starts with leadership up top, the continuity of having the same people in the building for a long time,” Campbell said. “You establish a culture that can last. … You’re not always going to win. You’re going to have some down years. That’s just football — circumstances that you can’t control. But we’re going to prepare at a championship level. Everybody comes to work — people outside the football offices, everybody else in the building — with a championship mentality.”

A season with quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy and in the lineup consistently would go a long way toward fixing the Ravens’ problems. The 2019 MVP was limited to 12 games in an injury-plagued 2021. He missed the final four games with a bone bruise in his ankle.

But injuries to Jackson and others do not excuse last season’s shortcomings, Campbell said.

“I think this team had a hard lesson on how to win tough ballgames, how to close out ballgames,” Campbell said. “Definitely, injuries played a role. But you can go down the line for a lot of different things. I think at the end of the day, with the team we had, we put ourselves in position, but we didn’t execute well enough to win. But I do think that kind of pain from last year, having to watch other teams go to the playoffs that you feel like you were better than, teams that you had on the ropes … it just gives you a little more motivation to train a little harder and to come back this year and just lock in and be more focused.”

DeCosta had a terrific draft: The Ravens emerged with a promising group of rookies that includes safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Travis Jones and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the opening night of the draft and must replace him. But the formula is clear: The Ravens must run the ball well, rely on Jackson to make something out of nothing at times and play their traditionally rugged defense. That means improving the pass rush and playing better in the secondary after they ranked first in rush defense but 32nd in pass defense last season.

“I think we can be the best defensive line in the league,” defensive tackle Broderick Washington said. “Last year we were number one stopping the run. I think pass rushing as a whole group, everybody has gotten way better from last year.”

In the AFC North, the Ravens will compete with the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers as they begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era and the Cleveland Browns, who have a talented roster but will be without suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games. As Campbell sat in a chair not far from the team’s practice fields, he said he was pleased to be around for the Ravens’ bid to return to prominence.

“I’m really glad with my choice,” he said. “Today, I feel really good about it. I feel like we’re exactly where I thought we would be. Now we’ve got to just get to work.”

