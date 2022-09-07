Doug Gottlieb retracts comments about Freddie Freeman, former agent

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radio personality Doug Gottlieb on Wednesday retracted comments he made earlier this summer after he suggested that Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s departure from the Atlanta Braves stemmed from Freeman’s then-agent withholding information about an offer from the Braves. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Casey Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb alleging libel, and on Wednesday, Gottlieb issued an apology saying he “simply got it wrong.”

“On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close,” Gottlieb said. “While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong.”

Re: Casey Close/Freddie Freeman negotiations pic.twitter.com/dhFD8dj49H — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 7, 2022

The situation started with Freeman’s offseason decision to leave the Atlanta Braves and join the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million contract. The deal turned heads because Freeman previously spent all 12 of his MLB seasons with Atlanta, while playing a prominent role in its 2021 World Series run.

Close, one of the biggest agents in the game and part of Freeman’s team at Excel, reportedly engaged in a long negotiation with the Braves that ended with Atlanta going in a different direction. On March 14, with Freeman still on the market, Atlanta traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and signed him to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension. Three days later, Freeman joined the Dodgers.

Then, in late June, as the Dodgers met the Braves for a three-game series in Atlanta, issues began to arise as Freeman, making his first appearance in Atlanta as a visiting player, was visibly emotional throughout the opening game of the series. Four days later, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Freeman had parted ways with Close and Excel. Olney also stated that those close to Freeman believed “his weekend-long emotion was tied, to some degree, to lingering anger and sadness that his negotiations concluded with him playing with a team other than the club that initially drafted him.”

Close said in the mid-July lawsuit that the Braves presented Freeman with three, nine-figure contract offers dating back to March 2021, including a final $135 million proposal on Aug. 4. All were rejected by Freeman.

Following Olney’s reporting, Gottlieb, a Fox Sports Radio host, sent a tweet claiming that Close never told Freeman about the Braves’ final offer and Freeman was unaware until visiting Atlanta. When he was told, Gottlieb said, Freeman fired Close.

“Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him,” Gottlieb wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened — Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal.”

Close disputed Gottlieb’s narrative the following day. He and Excel later sued the sports analyst, claiming his tweets damaged the plaintiffs’ names, businesses and reputations and that “Close has received death threats from people believed to be Atlanta Braves fans.”

Following Gottlieb’s apology, Close released a statement through Excel.

“From the onset, we were clear that Mr. Gottlieb’s tweet was wholly inaccurate and that we would seek legal remedies to set the record straight. He has retracted his statement in its entirety and acknowledged that he got the story wrong. We consider this matter closed.”

