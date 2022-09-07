Frances Tiafoe advances to U.S. Open semifinals

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach a U.S. Open semifinal in 16 years Wednesday when he defeated world No. 11 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. The victory followed Tiafoe’s upset over Rafael Nadal on Monday in his first quarterfinal appearance at the U.S. Open. Tiafoe, 24, is the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone who learned to play at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center at the University of Maryland, where tennis was meant to be a means to a college scholarship.

Tiafoe built himself a lucrative professional career instead, peaking at No. 24 in the world last month (though he currently sits no. 26) and amassing $6.1 million in career earnings.

On paper, toppling Rublev was a tall task. But Tiafoe looked as though he felt no pressure in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium playing under a closed roof due to rain.

“I just always find a way somehow on this court, find a way to play some great tennis," Tiafoe said in the post-match interview on the court. “Let’s enjoy this one. We got two more. We got two more.”

Rublev, a 24-year-old Russian, may not have Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam championships, but he can be a ferocious competitor when he gets hot. Armed with a humongous forehand and tireless work ethic, Rublev broke through during the pandemic and has logged wins over Roger Federer (in 2019), Nadal (in 2021) and Novak Djokovic (in 2022).

Andy Roddick, the last American man to make the U.S. Open semifinals in 2006, watched from the stands Monday.

Tiafoe advances to face either Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

