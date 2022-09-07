Jets’ Zach Wilson out at least until Week 4; Joe Flacco to face Ravens

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s not the news that New York Jets fans wanted to hear but to Baltimore Ravens fans and others, it adds some spice to a Week 1 matchup. Jets Coach Robert Saleh revealed Wednesday that starting quarterback Zach Wilson will be out until at least Week 4 because of knee injuries he suffered in a preseason game. That means Joe Flacco, New York’s backup, will start the season opener against the Ravens, with whom he played for 11 seasons and led to a Super Bowl triumph in 2013.

Flacco said later on Wednesday that the fact he’s yet to face Baltimore, which traded him away in 2019, as an opponent means that it’s “ultimately going to be tough to completely prepare” for what he will experience Sunday at the Jets’ Met Life Stadium.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, was hurt last month in the Jets’ first preseason game. Running with the ball and attempting to elude a Philadelphia Eagles defender, he fell to the turf without being contacted and was later diagnosed with a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee. He underwent surgery and was reportedly given a two-to-four-week timetable for recovery, providing some hope he might be able to start the season opener but also putting in play something of a grudge match for Flacco.

After Wilson went through a light workout on Monday, Saleh indicated it was “possible” the quarterback could make it back for Week 1. On Wednesday, however, the head coach said the team decided it wasn’t “worth the risk” with Wilson, who missed four games last season with a ligament injury in the same knee.

Declaring the Jets are playing “the long game” with Wilson, Saleh told reporters, “He’s a young man, and we don’t want anything else happening to that knee.”

The coach added that he didn’t want to face further questions about Wilson’s possible return — “I really don’t want to talk about this situation anymore” — and thus was making public the plan to shelve Wilson for at least the first three weeks of the season.

“Now, can it change? Sure, I’m always going to leave that door open,” Saleh said. “You guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist. But we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110 percent and make sure we do right by him.”

Coach Saleh says QB Zach Wilson will not go on IR so he can practice during his time out of the lineup. pic.twitter.com/LXYXQkLobJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 7, 2022

The Jets play at Pittsburgh in Week 4, which will mark the end of an unusual stretch in which they start their season with four straight games against AFC North opponents, including the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Flacco, of course, is very familiar with that division after having been a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2008. He immediately became Baltimore’s starter and held that position until suffering a hip injury in the middle of the 2018 season. Lamar Jackson, who was drafted in the first round earlier that year, performed well enough in a fill-in capacity that the Ravens kept him as their starter even after Flacco returned to health toward the end of the season. Flacco was traded in the following offseason to the Denver Broncos.

Flacco played just eight games for the Broncos in 2019 before a neck injury ended his season, and was released with a failed physical designation after then-rookie quarterback Drew Lock showed promise in his place. He first joined the Jets in 2020 as a backup to Sam Darnold, returned to the team in a trade from Philadelphia after Wilson was injured last season and re-signed with New York in March. In five starts with the Jets spanning the past two years, Flacco has yet to win a game, but his passer rating over that stretch of 88.3 is notably better thanWilson’s 69.7 from last season.

In a podcast interview conducted by the Jets Wednesday, Flacco said he has seen other players face their former teams and “as much as they tried to keep it in check, that’s all good to say and talk about until all of a sudden the lights turn on and it’s game time, and your emotions get the best of you.”

“That’s what’s great about football — it’s a team sport, it’s about the team and you just have to play your role,” he continued. “So I’ll try to make sure I do that as much as possible, but I’ve been through it enough times to see how emotional it can be, so I think I’d be a little bit naive to think there’s going to be zero of that.”

