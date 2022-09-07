Cardinals rally to stun the Nationals with five-run ninth inning

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — When evaluating the Washington Nationals’ future — game-by-game, week-by-week — it is natural to look at certain players. For example, it feels much more prudent, in the final month of this season, to key on Keibert Ruiz than watch any at-bats for Nelson Cruz or César Hernández. Ruiz is supposed to be the catcher for at least the next half decade. The latter two players will depart in free agency come fall.

Using this method, one could draw a line down the middle of the roster, dividing attention accordingly. Yet somewhere in the middle, in the murky gray of team-building, are the players who have a chance to stick around but likely will not significantly affect the rebuild. At the moment, their story is more personal triumph than a source of hope for a wary fan base. And if everything goes right, they might even chip in when all this losing turns into winning, whenever that may be. They might be a bench outfielder who gets hot for a month while filling in. They might be a long reliever who can eat innings and make a spot start.

These are players such as right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott.

Abbott, who turns 27 this month, threw the first 4⅓ innings of a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. So long before the Cardinals won it with a five-run ninth off Kyle Finnegan — capped when Tommy Edman’s double nicked off Alex Call’s glove in left and brought home the decisive runs — Abbott was solid, if not efficient. He struck out five and walked none across 88 pitches. But he held the Cardinals to two singles, a double and Paul Goldschmidt’s towering solo homer in the fourth. When he exited, the Nationals, limited by Jordan Montgomery for most of the night, had a fighting chance.

Montgomery, a 29-year-old lefty, blanked Washington until Hernández tripled in Cruz in the seventh. Abbott mostly matched him until he was hooked for Erasmo Ramírez with a man on second in the fifth. Ramírez retired each of the eight batters he faced, slimming his ERA to 2.28 in 67 innings out of the bullpen. Then the Nationals went ahead against Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth, pushing across four runs all with two outs. With Riley Adams on second, the rally went as such: RBI single for Joey Meneses, a two-run home run to left for Luke Voit and an RBI single from Luis García that brought in Cruz.

Thickening the plot, the Cardinals traded Voit, a St. Louis native who finished with three hits, for Gallegos in 2018. But despite another insurance run, Finnegan could not hold a four-run lead in the ninth, yielding two singles, a double and a walk before Edman beat him on his season-high 31st pitch. Call tracked back but couldn’t make the tough grab over his shoulder. While the Cardinals ran out to celebrate, Hunter Harvey stopped warming behind Finnegan in the bullpen.

When the Nationals claimed Abbott off waivers in early May, they were drawn to his breaking pitchers and minor league options. He will have options for another season, meaning he will be able to swing between the majors and minors without going on waivers again, which would give the other 29 clubs a chance to scoop him up. So Abbott’s opportunity is to stick as a depth arm who either fills out the rotation or bullpen, either with the Nationals or a phone call and quick flight away.

He is currently in the rotation because top prospect Cade Cavalli is recovering from shoulder inflammation. Abbott entered with a 4.39 ERA and shaved it to 4.06. He has started five times and made six appearances out of the bullpen. To hold the Cardinals in check, he threw almost as many curves as fastballs, inducing nine whiffs on 21 swings with the secondary pitch. He got four called strikes with his curve, too. His slider then induced three whiffs on five swings.

The only exception was Goldschmidt, who crushed a 2-1 slider to the third deck in left field, an estimated 400 feet from home plate. But if Abbott stacks enough four-to-five-inning outings on top of each other — if he is reliable when Martinez needs him, no matter how random the intervals — he may face Goldschmidt in a Nationals uniform again.

Why did shortstop CJ Abrams sit Wednesday? Just scheduled rest for the 21-year-old shortstop, who Manager Dave Martinez doesn’t want to overtax despite his age. Beyond that, the plan lined up with the Nationals facing Montgomery, a left-handed starter Abrams might have struggled with. In his very, very young career, Abrams has a .676 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against righties compared to .325 against lefties. And while he’ll have to smooth that difference out, it doesn’t hurt to slightly filter his opportunities to favorable matchups.

With the off day, Martinez wanted Abrams to take extra time with hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. The shortstop’s at-bats have been sharper in recent games, including a career-best four hits against the Cardinals on Monday. Ildemaro Vargas replaced him at shortstop on Wednesday, and Hernández subbed in at third.

“He doesn’t like sitting,” Martinez said. “As we all know, these kids all want to play. But I told him: ‘We’re going to make sure we take care of you. It’s not necessarily a day off. You’re going to get some work. You’re going to be ready if we do need to play you. But I do want to give you a little mental break.’”

