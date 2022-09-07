Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

PICK: New Orleans Saints money line (+160) on DraftKings

No handicapping is needed for this look-ahead play for Week 2; this is strictly a value play on a poorly set price. The Saints are +3 at -120 at home against the Buccaneers in Week 2. A point spread at this number, price and total (47) should have a money line of +121, per Unabated’s alternate line tool.

Even the other lines on DraftKings support a lower price. The New England Patriots in Week 1 were at one point a less-expensive +3 (at -105) on the road against the Miami Dolphins and had a +140 money line. The Jaguars were +135 on the road against the Commanders with a point spread of +3 at -105. And the Chargers are +3 at -110 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 with a money line of +140. Put simply, betting on the Saints to win offers us more potential profit than taking any of those other three-point underdogs. And it’s hard to think a home team such as the Saints — whose odds are shaded toward a more favorable point spread — should pay more on the money line than those other teams.

If we take what we believe should be the true money line (+121) at face value, this wager has a positive expectation of $0.18 for every $1 bet.

