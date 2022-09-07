For a standard point spread wager at -110, you need to win 52.4 percent of your plays just to break even. Among 5,713 experts and fans tracked at Pickwatch last year, just 282 managed to win that often. The rest, of course, helped stock the coffers of the bookmakers.
Instead, we will be looking to identify a few bets each week where we think we can gain an edge — a strategy that led to a 23-16 record last year, which was both a nice reward for this disciplined strategy and a hard act to follow. Sometimes our edge can come via handicapping — using preseason point spreads released by various oddsmakers to set a preliminary power ranking for each team, which can then be compared with the upcoming opponent and adjusted for location. The result offers a projected margin of victory, which can be compared with the actual point spread. The preliminary power rankings are phased out as the season progresses to ensure each team’s strength is a full reflection of its overall performance.
Other times we can use simple line shopping — comparing the point spreads at as many books as possible — to find the best prices. Some books are known to have sharper odds — they accept early action from professionals to help settle on accurate lines — and that can inform our strategy as well.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (-2½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars +3 at -130 or on the money line (to win straight up) at +120
This is a classic case of “I’ll believe it when I see it.” I’ve read all the stories about how the Commanders believe Carson Wentz “has stabilized that position” for the franchise and that his accuracy, according to Coach Ron Rivera, “is a lot better than you give him credit for.” Still, let’s see Wentz show it on the field in a real game before putting too much faith in his abilities. Remember, he ranked 28th out of 30 qualified passers for accuracy last season, per Pro Football Focus, and 28th out of 30 quarterbacks the year before that. Washington’s defense was also suspect last season and still has question marks, creating more uncertainty around a team that specializes in it.
Instead, I would back the up-and-coming Jaguars, venturing that a new coach (Doug Pederson) and a second-year quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) can, at the least, keep this game interesting. The line this week has moved from Jaguars +3.5 to +2.5, which doesn’t help Jacksonville backers much, so you could pay to move the spread back to +3 or make a play on the money line — for the Jaguars to win outright — provided the price is +120 or better. Perhaps you could use a promotional boost to improve the spread price or money line. DraftKings has an interesting promotion in which it offers an early payout if the team you take on the money line reaches a 10-point lead at any point. (If the Jaguars lead by 10, you would win the bet, even if they ultimately lose.)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Las Vegas Raiders +3½
This is a simple play around a key number. The most likely margin of victory in the NFL is three points, so taking the Raiders and 3½ gives us a good chance at a win. Plus, the line has had months to settle, meaning we shouldn’t see much movement between now and kickoff. If it does creep to +4, it’s of little consequence. Just four games over the past five seasons, counting the regular season and playoffs, have ended with a four-point margin after closing with a point spread of 3 or 3½. If, on the other hand, the line shrinks to +3, we have secured some value.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sept. 18, 1 p.m.
PICK: New Orleans Saints money line (+160) on DraftKings
No handicapping is needed for this look-ahead play for Week 2; this is strictly a value play on a poorly set price. The Saints are +3 at -120 at home against the Buccaneers in Week 2. A point spread at this number, price and total (47) should have a money line of +121, per Unabated’s alternate line tool.
Even the other lines on DraftKings support a lower price. The New England Patriots in Week 1 were at one point a less-expensive +3 (at -105) on the road against the Miami Dolphins and had a +140 money line. The Jaguars were +135 on the road against the Commanders with a point spread of +3 at -105. And the Chargers are +3 at -110 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 with a money line of +140. Put simply, betting on the Saints to win offers us more potential profit than taking any of those other three-point underdogs. And it’s hard to think a home team such as the Saints — whose odds are shaded toward a more favorable point spread — should pay more on the money line than those other teams.
If we take what we believe should be the true money line (+121) at face value, this wager has a positive expectation of $0.18 for every $1 bet.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 1 slate.
Buffalo Bills (-2½) at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
PICK: Buffalo Bills -2½
New Orleans Saints (-5½) at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
PICK: New Orleans Saints -5½ or an alternate line of -6½ at +120
Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Detroit Lions +4
Indianapolis Colts (-7) at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Houston Texans +7
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Cincinnati Bengals -6½
Baltimore Ravens (-7) at New York Jets
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: New York Jets +7
San Francisco 49ers (-7) at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
PICK: San Francisco 49ers -7
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Miami Dolphins -3½
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (-2½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PICK: Carolina Panthers -2½
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (-5½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
PICK: Tennessee Titans -5½
Green Bay Packers (-1½) at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
PICK: Minnesota Vikings +1½ or Vikings +105 or better on the money line
Kansas City Chiefs (-6) at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2½) at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
PICK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2½
Denver Broncos (-6½) at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
PICK: Denver Broncos -6½