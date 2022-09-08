Carlos Alcaraz stays up all night to earn a U.S. Open semifinal spot

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For fans at the U.S. Open, the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner match that may have begun with beer and snacks Wednesday night ended with strong coffee and a bagel as the two battled through five sets and over five hours in the latest (or earliest, depending on your point of view) finish ever at the Open.

At 2:50 a.m., Alcaraz, Spain’s 19-year-old prodigy, advanced to a semifinal against Frances Tiafoe with a 6-3, 6-7 (9-7), 6-7 (7-0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. In doing so, he fought off a fourth-set match point in beating Italy’s 21-year-old Sinner.

“I always say you have to believe in yourself all the time, and that hope is the last thing you lose,” the third-seeded Alcaraz said during his on-court interview early Thursday morning. “I just believed in myself and believed in my game. ”

The two went back and forth for 5 hours 15 minutes, finishing 24 minutes later than the previous mark shared by three matches. In terms of court time, the match was the second longest ever at the U.S. Open, exceeded only by the 1992 men’s singles semifinal in which Stefan Edberg beat Michael Chang in 5:26.

“Honestly,” Alcaraz said, “I still don’t know how I did it.”

Alcaraz also used the words “unbelievable” and “amazing.” On the other side, there was only disappointment for Sinner.

“This one will hurt for quite a while,” the 11th-seeded player said. “But tomorrow I will wake up — or today I will wake up — trying to somehow [think of] only the positives.”

Alcaraz has been a night owl in New York, beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Monday night in five sets in a match that lasted just under four hours, ending at 2:23 a.m. Luckily, he has youth on his side as the youngest man to advance to a U.S. Open semifinal since Pete Sampras won the title at 19 in 1990. He admitted that, early Thursday morning against Sinner, “probably at the end of the match, I was [at] my end” after having played roughly nine hours in his two most recent matches.

Tiafoe’s three-set semifinal victory over Andrey Rublev ended around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and he had to be pleased that Alcaraz had to toil for 382 points.

“I just hope they play a marathon match, super-long match,” Tiafoe said with a smile, “and they get really tired come Friday.”

