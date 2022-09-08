Chelsea quickly hires Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Graham Potter is changing Premier League clubs, leaving as Brighton’s manager to take the same position with Chelsea, which fired Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday. Potter, who signed a five-year contract Thursday, said he is “incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea.” His first game will be an away derby with Fulman on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea,” Todd Boehly, the Chelsea chairman, said in a statement. “Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realizing their full potential in the coming months and years.”

The hiring of Potter, 47, is something of a gamble, given his inexperience at soccer’s highest level. Tuchel and Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League last year and he was experienced at managing stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. Potter has a less impressive résumé, one that shows only one trophy, the 2017 Swedish Cup. He led that Ostersund club for seven years, from the fourth tier to the first division and into the Europa League for the first time.

He has since coached Swansea for one season in English soccer’s second division, taking the team to the FA Cup quarterfinals before moving to Brighton in 2019. Brighton finished ninth — the highest in its history — in the Premier League last season and currently is fourth in the standings.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," Potter said in a statement released on the club's website.

The pressure on Potter increases significantly at Chelsea, which has not impressed Boehly and a group of owners who took over the team in May. Chelsea is five points from the top spot in the Premier League and three points from the fourth spot in the early stages of the season.

“He’ll be expected to win every week, to challenge for trophies,” Jody Morris, who formerly played for Chelsea and was an assistant with the team, told the Associated Press. “It’s totally different to being in a club where you are expected to be midtable and can go a couple of months without winning a game. You go a couple of games without winning at Chelsea and it’ll be totally different.”

