NFL experts have low expectations for Carson Wentz and the Commanders

Last year at this time, NFL pundits were split over whether the Washington Football Team would repeat as NFC East champions and virtually unanimous in their belief that the Cincinnati Bengals would stink. By the end of the season, Washington, which lost quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in the opener, had stumbled to a 7-10 record, and the Bengals — behind second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase — were driving for the potential winning score in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

Good luck finding anyone outside of Ashburn who thinks Washington’s first season as the Commanders will culminate in a postseason berth. The team’s playoff hopes in Coach Ron Rivera’s third season depend on its disappointing defense making a huge leap forward and offseason quarterback acquisition Carson Wentz rediscovering the form that made him an MVP candidate early in his career.

Wentz is no Burrow and Washington rookie wideout Jahan Dotson is unlikely to equal Chase’s first-year success, but it’s worth keeping the 2021 Bengals in mind as you peruse this year’s collection of season predictions ahead of Thursday’s NFL opener. Odds are there will be a few surprise playoff participants again come January.

Here’s a look at what the experts are saying about Washington’s prospects for 2022:

In an enjoyable annual exercise in which he makes the case for all 32 teams to win the Super Bowl, Bill Barnwell acknowledges that “it would have been absolutely impossible to project Cincinnati to win the AFC North, let alone advance out of the AFC to the Super Bowl” last season. Based on ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) metric, the Bengals had only a 14.6 percent chance to make the playoffs at the start of the 2021 campaign.

This season, FPI gives Washington a 37 percent chance to qualify for the postseason. The Commanders have a 2.5 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, which are the 19th-best odds and one spot behind … the Bengals. Barnwell notes that Wentz should be an upgrade at QB, but the key to a surprising turnaround in Washington is the defense.

The Commanders are 21st in ESPN’s preseason power rankings. Analyst Matt Bowen boldly predicts Chase Young will register 12.5 sacks, despite missing at least the first four games of the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The site’s forecast model gives Washington a 40 percent chance to make the playoffs and an 18 percent chance to win the division. The team’s average simulated record is 8-9, with a point differential of minus-4.2.

Football Outsiders projects 7.3 wins for Washington, a 9.2 percent chance to win the division and a 25.4 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Wentz is 27th in Steven Ruiz’s initial quarterback rankings, behind the likes of Geno Smith, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield. Woof.

“Carson Wentz has all the necessary tools to play at a top-10 level, as we saw earlier in his career,” Ruiz writes. “But his mechanics are shot, and his decisiveness is at an all-time low. That leads to throws that are either late or off target — and far too often both.”

The Commanders are 23rd in Austin Gayle’s first power rankings, and Sheil Kapadia offers the bold(ish) prediction that Wentz won’t be with Washington beyond this season.

None of USA Today’s seven experts pick Washington to make the playoffs, and no Commander receives a nod for any of the individual end-of-season awards.

Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk both predict over 7.5 wins for Washington.

“For all the dysfunction, for all the stupidness, for all the self-inflicted wounds, I am a firm believer in Ron Rivera,” Florio said. “He is the best thing that organization has going by far and he could be good enough to help lift the organization to eight wins, which would be regarded as, I think to most people, an astounding outcome for the season.”

All five of PFT’s writers, including Florio, predict Washington will miss the playoffs. The only mention of the Commanders in Peter King’s season predictions post is the following line: “Carson Wentz survives some struggles to play a full year in Washington.”

At least one member of MMQB’s eight-person staff picks the long shot Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Detroit Lions to make the playoffs, but no one predicts the Commanders will reach the postseason. Washington is 25th in MMQB’s first power rankings.

John Breech predicts a 6-11 finish for the Commanders. Jeff Kerr says Washington’s ceiling is 10-7 and its floor is 7-10, which makes for a tiny, mediocre room.

None of the Athletic’s 43 (!) NFL reporters and editors pick Washington to make the playoffs. The Cowboys (22 votes) and Eagles (21) are the favorites to win the NFC East.

The Commanders are 30th in Dan Hanzus’s Week 1 power rankings.

The Commanders are 23rd in Frank Schwab’s first power rankings.

Sam Monson’s bold predictions include a playoff berth for Washington and a defense that improves by at least 10 spots.

Vinnie Iyer predicts Washington will finish 5-12, tied for last in the division with the Giants.

How’s this for optimism? Five of the SB Nation site’s 12 writers predict Washington will make the playoffs, with record projections ranging from 5-12 to 11-6.

The Commanders are 21st in Mark Maske’s first power rankings.

