Deshazor Everett sentenced to 3 months house arrest after fatal car crash

The night of Dec. 23, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R that was traveling north on Gum Spring Road when it veered to the right and hit several trees before rolling over, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's office. Peters, an occupational therapist and the passenger in the car, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center, where she died of her injuries. She was 29.

According to the sheriff’s office, Everett’s car was traveling more than twice the 45-mph speed limit before crashing. Everett, 30, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was treated at Reston Hospital Center.

Everett was charged initially with involuntary manslaughter, but he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving in a deal with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in Loudoun County. That crime, a misdemeanor, is punishable with up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The Commanders placed Everett on the non-football injury list the day after the accident, and in March released him from the team with a year remaining on his contract.

After going undrafted in 2015, Everett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was waived in training camp. He signed with Washington days later and became a reserve safety and key special teamer during his tenure with the team. In his 89 career games, he totaled 170 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

