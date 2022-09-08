Washington Ring of Fame inductee Mike Bass capitalized on chance from Vince Lombardi

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The most famous play of Washington cornerback Mike Bass’s career, the football folly that will be featured in videos long after the NFL starts using the Roman numeral C to count Super Bowls, came in defeat. With two minutes remaining in Super Bowl VII on Jan. 14, 1973 and Washington trailing the Miami Dolphins 14-0, Bass corralled Miami kicker Garo Yepremian’s ill-advised and poorly executed pass attempt after a blocked field goal and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown. The score — Washington’s first in a Super Bowl — and ensuing extra point provided the final margin in the undefeated Dolphins’ 14-7 win.

Bass, who will be inducted into the Commanders’ Ring of Fame during Sunday’s season opener at FedEx Field, contributed much more to Washington’s success in the 1970s than one of the most bizarre plays in Super Bowl history. He started 98 consecutive regular season games from 1969 through 1975, registering 30 interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns, and six fumble recoveries. Bass teamed with Brig Owens, Ken Houston and Pat Fischer to form one of the best defensive backfields in franchise history and was named to Washington’s “70 Greatest” team in 2002. He’s the first addition to the Ring of Fame since London Fletcher and Chris Samuels in 2019.

“I was very fortunate to practice day in and day out with some of the best receivers,” Bass, who called the honor the “crowning moment” of his career, said in a recent phone interview. “Charley Taylor. Jerry Smith. Roy Jefferson. Frank Grant. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the contributions of my teammates. We helped each other out quite a bit.”

The biggest assist during Bass’s eight-year career came from Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who selected him in the 12th round of the 1967 NFL draft out of Michigan. The defending Super Bowl champion Packers boasted a talented and experienced secondary, including Willie Wood, Bob Jeter and Herb Adderley. Before Bass was released as part of the team’s final cuts ahead of the 1967 season, Lombardi brought the young cornerback into his office and told him he was good enough to play in the league.

Bass signed with the Detroit Lions and was active for two games as a rookie. He spent the 1968 season on the Lions’ taxi squad before being released. After Washington hired Lombardi in 1969, the legendary coach invited Bass, who was a free agent, to training camp.

“I knew if anyone would give me a fair chance, it would be Coach Lombardi,” said Bass, who had written to several teams in the spring of 1969 requesting a tryout.

Bass seized his opportunity with Washington and justified the belief and confidence that Lombardi showed in him. He impressed during camp and the preseason, intercepting two passes in a loss to Cleveland, and earned the starting job at right cornerback.

“He had that tenacity to drive you beyond what you thought you could do,” Bass said of Lombardi, who coached only one season in Washington before being diagnosed with advanced colon cancer and dying the following September. “Outside of my dad, he is probably the best man that I have ever met.”

In 1971, under first-year head coach George Allen, Bass helped Washington to its first playoff berth in 26 years. He tallied eight interceptions that season, tied for third-most in the league behind Bill Bradley and Houston. Bass thrived under Allen. A tenacious tackler who wasn’t afraid to take on running backs and receivers much bigger than his 6-foot, 190-pound frame, Bass intercepted at least three passes in all seven of his seasons in Washington. The team qualified for the playoffs every year from 1971 through 1974, and made its first Super Bowl appearance after going 11-3 in 1972.

Bass suffered a severe neck injury in Week 8 of the 1975 season when he was kneed in the head as he made a tackle on New York Giants running back Joe Dawkins. Bass was taken off the field on a stretcher, but returned the following week and played the final six games of the regular season. He suffered recurring headaches during the offseason and announced his retirement at age 31 at training camp in 1976.

Looking back, Bass, 77, said he is most proud of the fact that he didn’t allow many catches, much less touchdowns. His favorite play was an interception return for a score in a season-opening win against the Giants in 1974.

Bass’s name will forever be linked with Yepremian, who said his “mind went blank” when he picked up the football after his field goal was blocked in Super Bowl VII. After the ball slipped out of Yepremian’s hand on his inexplicable pass, he attempted to bat it out of bounds, but instead knocked it directly to Bass.

Bass and Yepremian became friends when they were teammates on the Lions in 1967 and kept in touch as they both found success elsewhere.

“I have to always smile a bit because of that play,” Bass said recently. “And at the same time I smile a bit because Coach Lombardi saw in me something that the Lions didn’t see in me, and the Lions have been relegated to 40 or 45 years of losing. That remains in thought in the back of my mind. The Lions were not as smart as Coach Lombardi.”

